To the editor:
I would like to add my voice to those responding to a Dec. 29 letter regarding vaccination.
In my opinion, what makes her letter so disturbing and so much more serious than just being the ramblings of an ill-informed person is her attitude that reflects a total unwillingness to do anything solely for the greater good.
This country was built by people willing to make personal sacrifices: from the farmers at Valley Forge, who I should point out took the then-experimental smallpox vaccination required by George Washington, to those brave men who ran willingly onto the beaches at Normandy.
That writer has the luxury of staying in the relative safety of her own home. That is not the case for many of her fellow Americans.
She just might consider the heroic and exhausted health care workers, emergency responders and teachers who fight every single day to mitigate the pandemic’s effects on the academic growth and mental health of our children.
Spreading scientifically disproved and politically tainted facts, as the writer did in her Dec. 29 letter, is just not helpful to this country right now.
PATRICIA WARD
Newburyport
