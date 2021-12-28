To the editor:

I feel bad for the grieving parents of Anthony Pasquarello, but I find it hard to believe that he died because of not being vaccinated.

I have heard and seen bad effects of the vaccine and so I will not have it.

Early in September, I got COVID. When the hospital diagnosed me, they said to come back when I felt worse. I didn't feel worse, I recovered in 15 days with no hospitalization!

So now, I have the antibodies God gave me, so I'm safer than any vaccine could make me. I'm 72!

PHYLLIS HANSCOM

Newburyport

  

