To the editor:
I feel bad for the grieving parents of Anthony Pasquarello, but I find it hard to believe that he died because of not being vaccinated.
I have heard and seen bad effects of the vaccine and so I will not have it.
Early in September, I got COVID. When the hospital diagnosed me, they said to come back when I felt worse. I didn't feel worse, I recovered in 15 days with no hospitalization!
So now, I have the antibodies God gave me, so I'm safer than any vaccine could make me. I'm 72!
PHYLLIS HANSCOM
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.