To the editor:
On Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m., Newbury will hold a Special Town Meeting to address a single question: Whether to discontinue Larkin Road as a public way.
Since your local taxes are paying for it, I urge all Newbury voters to attend the meeting at Newbury Elementary School to learn more about the issues at hand. (Expenses for the April Town Meeting were approximately $10,000.)
By way of background: Larkin Road runs from Central Street in Byfield to the Georgetown line.
In 2015, the road was temporarily closed because of the failure of a culvert about a half mile from Central Street. Repair of the culvert is now nearing completion, and Larkin Road residents are concerned about speeding cars and danger to children; like most roads in Byfield, there are no sidewalks.
These concerns have arisen because Georgetown drivers, before the culvert closed, used the street as a shortcut to I-95.
The residents’ proposed solution is to erect a gate in the road. However, erecting a gate is a violation of the state rules for a public way.
Both the Newbury Police and Fire departments oppose the requested change because of concerns about potential delays in emergency response. Further, any change must also go before the Georgetown Select Board, which also opposes the gate plan.
The Newbury Police Department has already agreed to post 25 mph speed limit signs on Larkin Road and to add patrols when the culvert reopens. Still, the Larkin Road group garnered the necessary signatures to call for a Special Town Meeting to address their plan.
These traffic problems are not new to Newbury. A few years ago, residents on Church Street expressed concerns about speeding as West Newbury drivers used it as a cut-through to I-95.
After discussions with town boards and an investigation by police, a stop sign was added, and a portion of the road was made one way. My point is that town leadership is willing to work with residents to resolve issues.
This solution is far preferable to residents petitioning for a single-issue Town Meeting when they are not satisfied with the response – which is not only unfair to the taxpayers but sets a bad precedent.
Please join me at Town Meeting July 14 to reject the road closure and urge the residents to continue to work with police and the appropriate town boards to seek a better resolution to their issues.
After all, you’re paying for it.
LYNN KETTLESON
Byfield
