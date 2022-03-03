NEWBURYPORT — Lexie’s, a downtown spot for burgers, fries and milkshakes, plans to reopen its 88 State St. location for pickup orders Thursday after shutting down last summer due to staffing issues.
“We’re moving ahead,” Lexie’s co-owner K.C. Cargill said by phone last week, noting that the restaurant had finally found a new manager.
Like other businesses, Lexie’s has struggled to hire enough staff to remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite raising its hourly wage and making other efforts to attract more applicants.
The restaurant is part of a small chain of burger joints with locations in Portsmouth, Dover and Exeter, New Hampshire, and a seasonal location in Newington, New Hampshire. There is also a food truck, known as the Burger Bus, for catering parties and events.
In May, the Newburyport location announced its closure as Lexie’s team members searched for a new manager and additional line cooks. Aside from a couple of pop-up sales in June and an announcement that the owners had purchased the State Street building, the State Street spot has remained closed.
Recently, the owners hired Justin Lavoie, a Newburyport native with a background in bartending, to take over as manager.
With still only about four or five staff members, Lexie’s will be open for limited hours with a limited menu until more employees are hired, Cargill said.
The limited menu will “consist of some Lexie’s classics, as well as some new twists,” executive chef Tucker Plimpton confirmed by email.
Temporary hours will be Tuesday to Friday, 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., for pick-up only.
Customers are encouraged to place pick-up orders online, but phone orders will also be accepted. Lexie’s will remain closed Sundays and Mondays for now.
Cargill added that the Portsmouth, Dover, and Exeter locations have not struggled as much with staffing and are open seven days a week.
Like other restaurants, Lexie’s has also been affected by supply chain issues, but “we’re doing OK,” Cargill said.
“The supply line is going to hinder us a little bit, but we’ll get back to business, I hope, by the time summertime hits,” he said, noting that the goal is to return to normal hours and a full menu by then.
“We’re excited to be back — so excited,” Cargill said.
For updates on the Newburyport location, visit www.facebook.com/lexiesonstate.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.