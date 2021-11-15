NEWBURYPORT — Emma Andrews Library and Community Center will hold its first Thanksgiving story hour Wednesday at 10 a.m. Anyone who is interested should dress warmly for some read-aloud children’s stories and a take-home craft bag with fun crafts to do at home. Meet on the library’s front steps at 77 Purchase St. Children of all ages are invited to this free program. More information: www.emmaandrewslibrary.org/event/halloween-story-hour-picnic or call 978-358-8097.

