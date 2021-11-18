NEWBURYPORT — On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese Imperial Army attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii.
On the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Jeffrey Urbin, education specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, will share the story of this attack, using some of the National Archives’ images and records.
Japan’s surprise attack stunned the American public and galvanized support for the war. Why was the U.S. not prepared for an attack on its own soil? What motivated the Japanese to attack Pearl Harbor? And what lessons can Americans learn from the attack on Pearl Harbor?
This Newburyport Public Library event will be held on Zoom. Register online via the library events calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling the library at 978-465-4428, ext 242.
Zoom emails a link to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, call the library.
This event is held in collaboration with Groton Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.