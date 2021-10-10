NEWBURYPORT -- Steve Hale is back at the Newburyport Public Library with a virtual presentation for beginning and intermediate birders, called Getting Started with Birdwatching, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
This presentation provides valuable pointers, tips, and shortcuts for an interested person to quickly get the most out of birding and to become a skilled birder. Topics covered include binocular selection, field guide options (and how to use efficiently), best approaches to finding birds (where, when and how), and recommendations to heighten fun and lessen frustration for birders.
This event will be held on Zoom. Register online at the library website https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428 x 242.
Zoom emails a link to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, call 978-465-4428 x242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.