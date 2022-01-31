NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library offers a virtual culinary tour of the United Kingdom on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
"The Great British Baking Tour" is led on Zoom by Claire Evans, a travel and relocation consultant and former U.K. resident. It is inspired by “The Great British Baking Show” television series.
Learn about making a proper cup of tea, regional specialties and their origins. Pick up useful travel tips as well. This program is a collaboration with many area libraries.
Register via the library website events calendar at /www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
