NEWBURYPORT — A virtual program Jan. 27 will further inform viewers about the Holocaust.
The program begins at 7 p.m. via Newburyport Public Library.
In this digital age, primary source material, including video testimony, letters, photographs, and institutional and government documents, are at researchers’ fingertips.
Attorney and artist Ryan Lilienthal explains how he used forensic analysis techniques to uncover his family history, and he will teach participants how to do the same.
This program requires registration to get the Zoom link.
To register online via the library website events calendar, go to https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
