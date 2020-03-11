Rosencrantz and Guildenstern live.
The duo see the light of day in the Tom Stoppard play “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” on Newburyport’s Firehouse Center for the Arts stage starting Friday.
They inform, entertain and inspire reflection as Seven Stages Shakespeare Company actors turn the Shakepeare classic “Hamlet” on its head and spin it on its axis.
What were minor roles in “Hamlet” take the lead in Stoppard’s comedic drama, asking lots of questions and playing with the replies, which, at times, ponder the biggest questions.
“We’ve got modern Theatre of the Absurd mixed with classical Shakespearean characters, some farce, some pratfalls, some sex appeal, music, dance and some very long speeches about death,” said Tobin Moss, who plays Guildenstern.
A decade ago, Moss played Rosencrantz in a previous Seven Stages production.
The duo are two sides of the same coin, only Guildenstern is wiser, older and more jaded, a character Moss can now identify with more readily, he said.
“Ultimately, this is a show about accepting the inevitably of mortality” — ours and others, he said.
Colin Prado, who plays Rosencrantz, said that the Stoppard drama recognizes the struggle that many people endure connecting Shakespeare’s words and characters.
“‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern’ brings that confusion and disconnect right into the spotlight, and we see them deal with it themselves — it forces the audience to ponder what it means to be part of a story and the significance of the role you play,” Prado said.
Seven Stages director Dan Beaulieu said that Stoppard’s play reminds us that we are intrinsically storytellers.
It explores the idea that we are authors of our story.
Stoppard embarks on the exploration through putting the two relatively minor characters from “Hamlet” in major roles on center stage in “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.”
Meanwhile, in the wings, playing out are scenes from “Hamlet,” a play in which most of the characters, including Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, end up dead.
Seven Stages — co-founded by Beaulieu and Christine Penney — specializes in Shakespeare, having performed 40 productions.
Seven Stage and the Firehouse are putting the play on jointly.
“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern” is funny, Beaulieu said.
Bitingly funny, with dark tinges, being about two dead men, said Teddy Speck, who portrays The Player, a traveling actor in a troupe called The Tragedians.
Normally, a drama is about life and death, and the actors go onstage to hold a mirror to life, said Speck, artistic director at Newburyport’s Theater in the Open, based at Maudslay State Park.
“‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern’ takes that and twists it one more time so you get to look at the backstage, how it is that theater goes about its work, how it reflects on life and death,” Speck said. “My perspective as The Player is to remind Rosencrantz and Guildenstern that life is for living.”
Speck said that he was smitten with the play when he was 16, knowing little about theater but knowing he loved the playful dialogue.
Punny banter seesaws with the human condition, making a lightness and darkness that delights and engrosses newcomers and seasoned theatergoers alike.
IF YOU GO
What: “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead”
When: March 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.; March 14, 15, 22 and 29 at 3 p.m.; and March 19 and 26 at 7 p.m.
Where: Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport
How much: $25
More information: 978-462-7336 or www.firehouse.org
Cast members
Amesbury: Jim Manclark (Polonius)
Newburyport: Teddy Speck (The Player)
Newbury: Gwynnethe Glickman (Tragedian)
Plum Island: Aisha Delilah (Tragedian)
West Newbury: Allegra Larson (Tragedian)
Lawrence: Mike Nilsson (Claudius)
Salem: Rachel Stigers (Gertrude)
Boston: Josh Gluck (Ophelia)
Chelsea: Tyler Robert Girard (Alfred)
Dover, New Hampshire: Tobin Moss (Guildenstern)
Rochester, New Hampshire: Jamie Steinbech (Hamlet)
Yarmouth, Maine: Colin Prato (Rosencrantz)
Shakespeare light
Heading to see “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” by Seven Stages Shakespeare Company?
See the troupe’s sister production, a Hamlet ShakesBEERience, free of charge.
Seven Stages will present a reading of “Hamlet” at Sea Level Oyster Bar on Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. Actors will navigate Shakespeare with a script in one hand and a libation in the other.
Meanwhile, audiences can enjoy dinner and drinks as the play happens around them.
“Our goal is to unpack the language in a fun, unique and accessible way in an easygoing and entertaining environment,” said Seven Stages director Dan Beaulieu.
Audiences will see the same cast in both the full production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” at the Firehouse Center for the Arts and the ShakesBEERience Hamlet event at Sea Level Oyster Bar.
