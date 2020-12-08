A tasty fish dish that takes just five minutes

I always feel that fish is the original fast food. It cooks in just minutes.
For this five-minute recipe, I use tilapia, because it's easily available, reasonably priced and goes well with the sauce. But any type of firm white fish can be used. Count 10 minutes cooking time for each inch of thickness.
The sauce has an unusual ingredient, ketchup. I was surprised to find that several top chefs use it in their sauces. It adds a sweet and tangy flavor. Soy sauce and vinegar finish this easy sauce.
Whenever I cook basmati rice, my family wants to know if I’m making popcorn. Indian basmati rice has a distinct flavor and smells like popcorn while cooking. I was delighted to find that it now comes in a microwaveable package that takes only two minutes in a microwave oven. It makes a quick finish to this dinner.
SWEET AND SOUR GLAZED TILAPIA
Servings: 2
¼ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons white distilled vinegar
Olive oil spray
¾ pound tilapia fillets
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 large tomato, cut into ½-inch cubes (1 cup)
Mix the ketchup, soy sauce and vinegar together in a small bowl. Set aside.
Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and spray with olive oil spray. Add the tilapia, and sauté 3 minutes for a ½-inch fillet. Carefully turn the fish over, and sauté 2 minutes more. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side of the fish.
Remove to a plate. Add the sauce to the skillet, and cook 30 seconds until it just starts to bubble. Spoon the sauce over the fish, and spread the tomato cubes on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 239 calories (20 percent from fat); 5.3 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated); 84 mg cholesterol; 36.7 g protein; 13.7 g carbohydrates; 1.4 g fiber; 613 mg sodium.
BASMATI RICE
Servings: 2
1 package microwaveable basmati rice
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 scallions, sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave the rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½ cups, and save the remaining rice for another meal.
Place the 1½ cups rice in a bowl, and add the olive oil, scallions, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Add to the plates with the tilapia.
Nutrition information per serving: 234 calories (27 percent from fat); 7.1 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated); 0 mg cholesterol; 3.6 g protein; 38.1 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 5 mg sodium.
