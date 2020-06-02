A vegetarian delight with tacos and avocados

Wrapped with corn or flour tortillas or even lettuce leaves, tacos have become a national favorite. Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, they’re easy to eat and can be easy to make.
Here’s a vegetarian taco made with soft whole-wheat tortillas, which fold easily and add an earthy flavor to the taco. But feel free to use any type of flour tortilla.
Any type of canned beans can be used. Be sure to drain them well. Any type of onion can also be used.
A quick way to defrost corn kernels is to place them in a colander and run hot water over them.
VEGETABLE TACO
Servings: 2
Vegetable oil spray
1/2 cup sliced red onion
1 cup frozen corn kernels, defrosted
1 cup reduced-sodium canned black beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup mild salsa
2 (8-inch) light whole-wheat tortillas
1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and spray with vegetable oil spray.
Sauté the onion for 1 minute. Add the corn, beans and salsa, and continue to sauté 2-3 minutes to warm the ingredients.
Divide in half, and place in the center of each tortilla. Sprinkle the cheese on top, and add the sour cream. Fold in half.
The whole-wheat tortillas are soft enough to fold. If using other tortillas, wrap them in paper towels and microwave 20 seconds.
Nutrition information per serving: 391 calories (25% from fat); 10.8 g fat (4.3 g saturated, 4.2 g monounsaturated); 18 mg cholesterol; 22.2 g protein; 59.5 g carbohydrates; 17.2 g fiber; 904 mg sodium.
SLICED AVOCADO SALAD
Servings: 2
2 small avocados, to make 1 cup sliced
2 cups shredded lettuce
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Cut the avocados in half. Remove the pits, and carefully peel the skin. Place the halvs cut side down, and slice.
Divide the lettuce between 2 dinner plates. Place avocado slices on top of the lettuce. Drizzle dressing over the avocado slices.
Nutrition information per serving: 136 calories (78% from fat); 11.8 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 7.5 g monounsaturated); 1 mg cholesterol; 2.1 g protein; 8.5 g carbohydrates; 5.9 g fiber; 13 mg sodium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.