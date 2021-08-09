WEST NEWBURY — Shelly Goehring of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership will share information on establishing an affordable housing trust fund at a virtual meeting Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Goehring, who was invited to speak by Town Manager Angus Jennings and town planner Leah Zambernardi, will explore how housing trusts can work, and what steps are recommended to go forward with an initiative such as this.
The Select Board and Planning Board plan to provide updates on this topic later this summer and fall.
Anyone interested in attending the Zoom session can access links at www.wnewbury.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.