Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.