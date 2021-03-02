Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Clear and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 22F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 22F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.