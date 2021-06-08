NEWBURYPORT — Rachel Fish, founding executive director of the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism, will appear Thursday on “The Morning Show.” Host Mary Jacobsen and guest host Alex Matthews, congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburypory, will interview Fish about a surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes after the recent clashes between Hamas and the Israeli military.
They will also discuss the urgency of recognizing anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jewish people and Jewish history to distinguish these distortions from legitimate criticisms some may have of the current Israeli government — criticisms shared by many Jewish persons in Israel and the U.S., according to a press release.
Fish, who holds a doctorate in Near Eastern and Judaic studies, will discuss the ancient roots of scapegoating, and false and dehumanizing views of the Jewish people and religion, and reasons why these persist even when they are often contradictory and absurd. She will talk about the role social media has played in amplifying anti-Semitic messages, and the importance of speaking out about disinformation and countering bias and lies with history and truth.
Fish will also speak to the profound damage any and all forms of hatred, including anti-Semitism, do to the social fabric, and how no one is immune from the illness of hatred as long as people are vulnerable to dehumanizing lies and the violence they engender. “The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and will also be available on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
