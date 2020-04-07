These recipes are based on macaroni-and-cheese care packages I prepared and gifted to a group of girlfriends, their husbands and children a couple of weeks ago, just as the reality set in about the magnitude of the level of risk, uncertainty and isolation that every one of us is affected by on a daily basis for the foreseeable future.
This column is dedicated to the gift of friendship and love and how crucial it has been to my sense of well-being and in my ability to maintain a sense of gratitude even in the face of this enduring crisis.
A simple act of generosity — planning, preparing and packing up batches of mac and cheese and loading them into my car in the driveway to be picked up by my Soul Sisters (with their beautiful kids and dogs in tow) — filled my heart with such joy and happiness. Never before has it been more clear to me that it truly is better to give than to receive.
It was heart-opening to share a little love feeding my friends, their husbands and children; to be able to lighten even one burden for a night or two; to see their beaming smiles; to blow kisses from my doorway; and to receive their sweet thank-you notes and flowers.
The Soul Sisters celebrate one another; we share adventure, joy, laughter, celebrations and milestones and also support each other’s hardships, grief and sorrow. Throughout this ordeal, we have continuously shared information, inspiration and humor. But most of all, we share love. I honestly do not know what I would be doing without them.
Readers, I send you all light and truly hope that you and your loved ones are feeling safe and healthy, that your level of anxiety and sense of isolation are not overwhelming.
I do believe if you focus on doing the things you enjoy, that bring you peace and happiness: painting, poetry, cooking, yoga, gardening, photography, etc., and you find some way to share a bit of that with a friend, a family member, a neighbor — perhaps someone that may be suffering or more at risk — I truly believe your heart will shine a little brighter. Share the love.
TRIED-AND-TRUE BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE
Creamy, cheesy, carb-laden baked macaroni and cheese with crispy, golden breadcrumb topping is the absolute definition of comfort food. Rich, satisfying and addictive, it's a guilty pleasure universally adored by kids and adults alike.
It is also very convenient, as it is made from basic staples that can be found in most home pantries and refrigerators on any given day. That's especially important during this unprecedented period of caution and quarantine.
A recipe that is easy and fun for your young kids to help prepare or for your older children to prepare on their own, it will feed you and your family for days, with refrigerated leftovers ready to be reheated (with a splash or two of added milk) in a matter of minutes.
It is easy to customize your baked macaroni and cheese by substituting various dried pastas. My favorites are orecchiette (“little ears”), farfalle (“butterfly”), cavatappi (“corkscrew”) and penne.
It is very important to undercook your pasta a bit. I recommend one to two minutes less than the lowest recommendation for al dente on the package, as it continues to cook in the warm cheese sauce and while baking in the oven.
Servings: 6-8
For the topping:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
1/4 cup fresh parsley (optional)
For the pasta:
1-pound package cavatappi pasta
3 teaspoons kosher salt (divided)
3 1/2 cups whole milk
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for baking dish
3 heaping teaspoons unbleached all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (optional)
1 heaping teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated (or ground) nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated
2 1/2 cups Gruyere cheese, grated
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 3-quart baking dish or four individual (3-cup) oven-safe crocks; set aside.
Prepare the breadcrumb topping by melting the olive oil and butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Stir in the breadcrumbs and garlic powder, stirring until light golden brown, approximately 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in the Parmesan and parsley (if using). Set aside.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water with 2 teaspoons kosher salt to a rolling boil over high heat. Pour in the pasta, and cook for 1-2 minutes less than recommended al dente instructions found on package, stirring occasionally. Drain, and set aside.
Meanwhile, heat the milk in a small saucepan over medium-low, being careful not to boil. At the same time, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat in a deep saucepan. Stir in the flour, whisking constantly and cooking for 1 minute, until a smooth paste is formed. Pour in the hot milk, whisking and cooking for 3-5 minutes, until thickened with the consistency of a milk gravy.
Turn off heat, and stir in 1 teaspoon salt, the pepper (if using), Dijon, nutmeg and cayenne, whisking until well combined. Stir in the cheddar and 2 cups of the Gruyere, blending until cheese has fully melted. Pour the prepared pasta into the cheese sauce, and mix it all together.
Pour into the buttered baking dish. Sprinkle on remaining 1/2 cup Gruyere, and top with the toasted breadcrumb-Parmesan mixture. Bake for 30 minutes until the topping is deep golden and sauce is bubbling. Allow to cool at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.
BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH BACON AND PEAS
Follow the instructions above, but substitute a 1-pound package of orecchiette pasta (the cup shape really does a great job catching the little bits of crumbled bacon and peas).
Added ingredients:
5-6 strips bacon
2 cups defrosted frozen peas
Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 5 minutes or so. Drain on paper towels, and cut into dice.
Stir the bacon and peas gently into the cheese sauce before adding the pasta.
BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH BROCCOLI
Prepare recipe for tried-and-true baked macaroni and cheese, substituting 1 pound farfalle pasta.
Added ingredients:
3-4 cups fresh broccoli florets
Steam the broccoli in a steamer basket over gently simmering water for 1-2 minutes (covered). Add to cheese sauce before pasta.
BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH GARLIC CHERRY TOMATOES
Prepare recipe for tried-and-true baked macaroni and cheese, substituting 1 pound penne pasta.
Added ingredients:
2 cups cherry tomatoes, rinsed, patted dry and sliced
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the garlic, and sauté for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, cooking and stirring gently for 1 minute. Pour the tomatoes, garlic and oil into the cheese sauce, and stir gently to combine just before adding pasta.
Allison Lehane lives in Newbury, where she is a home cook who is passionate about locally sourced ingredients. Her recipes have been inspired by her world travels through her former career as an international home fashion buyer for TJX Corp. Contact her at highroad198@icloud.com.
