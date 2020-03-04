Musical treat
Get a taste of England at the final concert of the 2020 Jean C. Wilson Music Series, this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Religious Society, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
Oboist Nancy Dimock will join the string quartet The Craft Ensemble for “London Calling: Music for Strings and Oboe,” featuring works by Sir Arthur Bliss, Benjamin Britten, Elizabeth Maconchy and Emily Doolittle.
Admission is a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for seniors. Children and students are admitted free.
Telling tales
Local author Elizabeth Atkinson will launch her fifth middle-grade novel this Saturday at 4 p.m. at Jabberwocky Bookshop in The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., Newburyport.
Students from River Valley Charter School will co-host the event, with 20% of proceeds from book sales benefiting the school foundation.
Atkinson will talk about and read from “Fly Back, Agnes” and sign copies. Cider and doughnuts will be served.
The launch will also feature a short story writing contest for kids ages 14 and younger. Get the details at www.elizabethatkinson.com/?page_id=5076.
Getting creative
Newburyport artist Vaughn Abbott is currently showing his work in “Effigies and Transformations: A Digital Art Show,” on display through April 3 at Northern Essex Community College.
Abbott graduated from the college’s graphic design program in 2013. The exhibit features 20 of his digital pieces.
A free reception and artist’s talk will be held today from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Regular gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
