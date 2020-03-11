A creative debut
The work of 26 regional artists is currently on display at a new cooperative art gallery in Newburyport.
The Pleasant Street Gallery is located in Vintage Chic Anew, 31R Pleasant St., and the neighboring Commune Cafe, 33 Pleasant St.
An opening reception will be held this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Artists will be on hand, and refreshments will be served.
The show, featuring a variety of mediums, runs through April 15 and can be viewed during store hours.
The group plans to hold new exhibits every six weeks.
Play in progress
The North Shore Readers Theater Collaborative is opening its 2020 season with a staged reading of “How To,” a new play by accomplished writer Rachel Basch, this Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Actors Studio of Newburyport in The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St.
Sherry Bonder is directing and also has a role, along with actors Charlie Bradley, Greg Hovanesian and Ashley Risteen. The play’s tagline is: “How does it feel when the kid you raised outpaces, outshines and outstrips you?”
Admission is a suggested donation of $10, and a talk-back will follow the performance.
Growing talent
Check out work by “Young & Budding Artists” in the annual exhibit running through March 28 at the Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water St.
Paintings, drawings, sculptures and more by students across the region in grades one through 12 are featured in the show, which was juried by Jillian Swist, a painter and art educator at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston, New Hampshire.
Also currently on display, through March 21, is “Contemporary Sculpture,” a collaboration with the New England Sculptors Association.
The galleries are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
