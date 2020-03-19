If you’re a documentary filmmaker — or if you know one — looking for a project that combines a love of music with a passion for history, Newburyporter Patricia Peknik offers at least four in a book published in September 2018:
1. Ever wonder about the difference between Cajun and Creole, or how zydeco became a national sensation?
2. Ever hear of Harry Smith, the eccentric, free-thinking filmmaker/magician-turned-ethnomusicologist who in 1952 made French music from Louisiana a highlight of his heralded six-album anthology that spawned an interest in folk music across the nation, including a revival in Greenwich Village, soon followed by the establishment of annual folk festivals in Newport, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., and elsewhere?
3. Did you know that America had a French Renaissance — analogous to the Harlem Renaissance — based in but not limited to Louisiana? That, while advancing French language, music and cuisine, gained bipartisan federal support during the Johnson and Nixon administrations?
4. Did any history teacher or textbook ever tell you of Le Grand Derangement, the mass migration of Cajuns (French-speaking Canadians) in 1755 through English colonies south of the border before many — not all — landed in southwest Louisiana, where they lived peacefully with Creoles (a mix of Native Americans, African Americans, Spanish and some French settlers)?
As for the not all: Did you know that the forced migration accounts for the sizable French Canadian populations in many New England, New York and New Jersey factory towns?
As for the book that answers all the above, call it “A Wild & Ferocious Waltz,” Peknik’s title for it before Palgrave Macmillan reminded her that they had agreed to publish a textbook — requiring something more search engine friendly, more formal: “French Louisiana Music and its Patrons: The Popularization and Transformation of a Regional Sound.”
Yes, that’s a mouthful, and the anything-but-formal professor of history at Boston’s Berklee College of Music chafed at another requirement to open the book with an “academic overview.”
Peknik, also a member of the Newburyport Historical Commission who lives here with her husband and two teenage children, is now the first author I’ve ever heard recommend that readers skip any part of his or her book.
For good reason: The intro threatened to knock even this caffeine-addicted history junkie unconscious before I pushed through the door of “Fred’s Lounge, a tiny, concrete-block bar in the isolated village of Mamou, Louisiana, on the southern prairies of Evangeline Parish ...”
From that opening of chapter two to the end, “French Louisiana Music” is a foot-stomper through venues filled with crawfish farmers, rice mill and oil refinery workers, and others of any ethnic mix and all ages dancing to “C’est Si Triste Sans Lui,” with its “heart-wrenching lyrics ... Cleoma Breaux’s exuberant vocal delivery, along with Joe Falcon’s boisterous, rousing performance style.”
Those are among many musicians we meet — most notably accordionist Amede Ardoin and fiddler Dennis McGee, who seem to be stepping out from a bayou mist on illustrator Pamela Kosin’s atmospheric cover.
All delivering spirited songs that, as Peknik puts it, “belied the mournful lyrics, a juxtaposition that characterized many romantic ballads in the French Louisiana tradition.”
That’s just one paradox that Peknik unravels. Over coffee at Commune, she talks of a marketing strategy that would change the photo on record covers according to where they were sold.
On a copy of “French Louisiana Music,” she conceals Ardoin, who was black, and says, “This would be the cover for whites,” and then moves her hand to cover McGee, who was white, adding, “this for blacks.”
Giving me a look to see that I’ve gotten her point, Peknik changes tack:
“I still can’t believe there is no movie about that old trickster Harry Smith,” she said. “He could well be the character through whose eyes we could see these crucial decades of an integrated collaborative music culture that became segregated after the civil rights movement.”
After? Southwest Louisiana, as Peknik’s book details, was an oasis of racial harmony from its territorial days, both Spanish and French, through slavery and Jim Crow. After civil rights, in a classic case of unintended consequence, the entire nation paid more attention to who created exactly what and who “appropriated” whom.
For history buffs, “French Louisiana Music” will clarify several such paradoxes while shedding new light on the impact of waves of immigration and both world wars — from a “War on French to War in France” to quote a chapter title — not just on Franco-American culture in Louisiana but on race relations throughout the United States.
For music fans, it will clear up the distinctions between and explain the fusions of Cajun and Creole music, the shifting roles of accordion and fiddle in each, and reveal the vital role of Smith, as well as those of the better-known and remembered Lomaxes and Seegers in preserving and popularizing it.
For documentary filmmakers, each chapter is a candidate for “American Experience,” several characters qualify for “American Masters,” and as a book, it could well be a Netflix series titled “A Wild and Ferocious Waltz.”
For a nation trying to make sense of the chaos and controversies of immigration and race relations today, “French Louisiana Music” explores “the role of the individual ... in a pluralistic democracy — that is, in a nation that has texts but no text, tunes but no tune.”
If “E pluribus unum” is to mean anything, we need to read every text and hear every tune in what Peknik calls a “national fabric” made “out of constituent foreign materials and homespun rural cloth.”
As for a film, the text and soundtrack are colorful, ready and rich.
