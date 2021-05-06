A cartoon on Facebook produced in me one of those deep belly laughs that feels so good. I could so relate, and maybe you can, too.
The drawing was titled, "The Four Horseman of Procrastination."
Each hooded horseman was labeled as either "napping" or "snacking," or "social media" and finally, "minor chores."
I laughed out loud, seeing what I choose to do to distance myself from what I really need to be doing, but just don't want to do.
Some things that are required of us are downright annoying, or even painful. I would rather do anything, like nap or snack or check Facebook or again vacuum the rugs, than try to reach a live person working in a so-called customer service department.
These necessary calls, hoping to fix problems, are time consuming and so irritating.
I am asked to push all the right buttons, and then respond to the recorded questions, and then I am put on hold for a long waiting time while having to listen to music not to my liking, and then just when I think I have arrived to be No. 1, the phone line has gone dead and I am, alas, disconnected.
This futile attempt to get help drives me to exasperation and procrastination.
We each have those areas that need our attention, but we would rather not go there, and so find ways to be in denial and avoidance, hoping to make ourselves feel better.
However, there too often remains a nagging feeling, one that never entirely goes away, letting us know there is a situation that needs to be dealt with. These unwanted tasks can be the mundane, like filing away all those random papers strewn around the desk or making an appointment to go in for our annual doctor's checkup.
Or, it can be something more serious like knowing we must confront someone close to us and speak our mind. This thought is upsetting, and so we turn away from it and choose to do anything, anything but that.
If putting off until another day those things that must be done, but we feel some guilt and they are in the way of our feeling at ease, here are a few suggestions:
¢ Allow yourself your distractions, as long as they are kept at a minimum, and put a positive spin on those things that you habitually do.
¢ There can be said some good things about choosing (healthy) snacks to eat throughout the day, rather than sitting down to a huge meal that is hard on digestion.
¢ Checking your Facebook page, occasionally, can break through the social isolation you may be experiencing. It feels good to see someone has made an effort to contact you, if only through social networking.
¢ Getting the household chores done helps organize you and leaves your home environment cleaner and brighter and more aesthetically pleasing.
¢ Short "power naps" done midday, of no more than 15 minutes, will leave you refreshed, restored and ready to move forward with the day.
¢ If you are intent on getting something done, but still having a hard time accomplishing this goal, ask a friend to check up on you to make sure you did what you committed to do. One more technique that may help is to bribe yourself, promising yourself a reward at the end.
Since completing this particular essay has been slow in coming for me, I know well that although procrastination can be a really bad habit, in these times of extra stress and uncertainty, it is best to go easy and give myself a little more slack.
Now, that my absolute deadline to submit my writing has arrived, and I accomplished this goal, I am going into my darkened bedroom, setting the phone to wake me with a gentle sound in just 15 minutes, and finally having a delicious nap for my reward.
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
