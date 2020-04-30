Boomer Talk: Changing perspectives

Lately, there's a song going through my head and it just won't go away. It's that catchy reggae tune by Bob Marley and the Wailers; it goes something like this…
"So much trouble in the world
There is so much trouble in the world
We've got to face the day
Come what may
We the street people talking,
Yeah, we the people struggling.
All you've got to do is give a little
Give a little."
That song reminds me of just how sad and bad things are. Is anyone in this wide world having an easy time of it?
There is much to contend with — the pandemic and social isolation, the senseless loss of life, and the disappearance of income and/or the nest egg. Add onto this our upcoming elections happening when we are so deeply divided, largely on partisan lines. What happened to our Pledge of Allegiance, "One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all"?
My heart aches when I hear the personal stories and sacrifices, the devastation of lives. I am also acutely aware that whatever social problems were there before the virus, before we were confined to our homes and hidden from view, all those problems still exist and now may be even more exacerbated. Serious issues like domestic violence and child abuse are now hidden behind closed doors and, for now, may be in the background of our concerns. Yet, they exist.
There is just so much one can deal with, and we all handle this crisis in our own way.
For me, I rely on that old adage, "Be in the world, but not of it." Be aware of what is happening, do what you can and then remove yourself, especially from the moment-to-moment breaking bad news.
I do feel a bit of survival guilt, but just a bit. I have to admit that this time period has not been that unpleasant for me. Part of my more cheerful attitude comes from having been an only child, from enjoying being a homebody and from the fact that no huge hardship has befallen me. I am fortunate to remain healthy, especially since I am in the age group designated "at risk." I am equally grateful that no one close to me has been struck down by the virus. I am entirely thankful that, in this moment at least, I do have enough resources to put food on the table and pay the rent. I am grateful for the social networks allowing me to stay in contact with friends and for the classes I can take or give online. I am surviving the pandemic, and maybe even thriving.
Even though there is "so much trouble in the world," my more positive perspective comes from Buddhist teachings:
— Nothing is permanent, not even our troubles.
— It is best to accept there will always be change, and with change comes all the unknowns.
— Stay in the present, now, moment.
And there may a bigger picture, just out of view, of why this huge worldwide event is happening. It is my understanding that, regrettably, things had to get worse before they could get better. Something had to give. One perspective, heard long ago from President Ronald Reagan: "If we ever forget we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under."
It took a big event like the worldwide killer virus to become the vehicle, unwanted as it was, for change. Although some may call it naive, I choose to believe that, eventually, we can re-create a better place where all can live in peace and prosperity.
In the meantime, as I wait and watch for things to settle into the new norm, I find ways to amuse myself. I watch a lot of movies, read some good novels and find much satisfaction in putting together jigsaw puzzles. I am especially happy to stay home as long as I can keep physically active. Taking daily classes in Zumba dance and continuing to do my own yoga practice have definitely improved my body and mind. Teaching my chair yoga program online rewards me in so many ways. I have nothing to complain about.
And here it is again, that Marley song running around my head. So much trouble in the world, give a little, give a little. It makes me wonder what is it I can give, how can I help others? How can I help myself?
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.