In the past 10 years that I have been writing my monthly column for The Daily News, I have addressed the topic of happiness two other times. It continues to hold my attention: how to find it and how to hold onto it.
In 1776, our Declaration of Independence stated that we have the unalienable rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Although we have the right to pursue it, there is neither promise nor guarantee that we will find that elusive quality called happiness.
Another famous quote, written by social worker J. Richard Lessor, may be closer to the truth, although one that is a bit vague: “Happiness is like a butterfly; the more you chase it, the more it will elude you, but if you turn your attention to other things, it will come and sit softly on your shoulder.”
Current thinking by our philosophers, psychologists and spiritual leaders have concluded that happiness is an inside job. We are told that you cannot live in happiness unless you find it within. It is said to be a choice and not a result or outcome. It does not come from the things we buy or the relationships we have but rather from the inside. It is a shift from the outwardly to the inwardly and to turning something inside out. If we are happy inside, our outside becomes happy, no matter what. Happy people attract others who also are joyful, but equally true is misery likes company.
In my own pursuit of happiness, I turn to a spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and listen to his instruction. He tells us, with certainty, that the purpose of our life is to be happy. It is the simple and real meaning of our life, while materialistic happiness is only on a sensorial level. Seeing something nice, hearing some beautiful music, and taste and smell and touch, including sex, these are the things of materialistic happiness and are fleeting, short-lived. For long-lasting happiness, “we must develop on a mental level.”
So, we must think our way out of unhappiness and into joy. But before we arrive at a level of sustaining joyfulness, we have to acknowledge how much of our time is spent on unhappy thoughts. For starters, we can feel the misery the moment we awaken and have to contend with some bad weather. When we leave the house and get into our car, there are the traffic holdups and the bad drivers. Coming out and into the world, we then have to deal with other unhappy people displaying rudeness. When we come home at night and turn on the news, we feel more anguish hearing of the state of our union and the horrors and suffering around the world. And on and on it goes, finding ways to think dispirited thoughts.
What if, instead, we deliberately choose to change our mind by thinking positive thoughts? Why not wake up every morning and decide:
“This day I am choosing to be happy no matter what happens, no matter what the breaking news reveals, no matter what I see driving on the road or what my interactions with people are; I will be happy this day. What if, each morning when I awaken, my first thoughts will not be one of worry but rather of thankfulness. I will focus on gratitude. Being grateful is a state of mind, one that seems to be the best antidote to feeling badly. I acknowledge my appreciation for all those things I once took for granted — a body that (even though less than perfect) lets me move freely through the world, for the bountiful food on my table, the solid roof over my head, a comfortable bed to sleep in, a reliable car to drive, clean clothes to wear, my loving friends and family. And finally, I give thanks that, at my advanced age, I am alive, knowing not everyone has been so fortunate.”
It is possible to do as Lessor instructed and not chase after the butterfly of happiness but instead have a daily practice of sitting down quietly, counting one by one my blessings, with an awareness of just how much there, truly, is to be happy for.
Angelena Craig teaches slow-flow yoga and chair yoga and organizes yoga retreats to Negril, Jamaica. Contact her through www.anewagingmovement.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.