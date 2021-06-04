Would you say you are someone who is mostly contented and satisfied with yourself, and with what life is showing you?
Or, are you "a discontent" who is most often wanting things to be different than they are? We all know those folks who are chronically discontent. They find fault, constantly; nothing is ever right and they complain to you about everything.
Going out with them, for instance to a restaurant, is not a pleasant experience. They may be unhappy with where they have been seated, or the temperature of the food, or the service.
Of course, sometimes the complaints may be legitimate; there are things that are not acceptable, and it may be justifiable to voice an opinion.
According to my training in the yoga tradition, the quality of being contented is called "Santosha," and we all would do well to develop ourselves in this area. It is suggested that contentment leads to inner peace, which then leads to happiness.
Being satisfied has much to do with another quality, that of acceptance. Can we accept what is happening to us or all around us?
Can we have an attitude of, "It is what it is" or, as the AA serenity prayer advises — Accept what you cannot change, change what you can, and have the wisdom to know the difference.
I think about this past year and how many changes and losses we all have gone through and suffered. For some, these challenges have been very serious, like becoming ill with the virus or losing a loved one, and for others, the conditions caused by the pandemic have been not life threatening, but highly uncomfortable.
We found ourselves in a situation not of our choosing; it may have meant the end of our jobs/income, social isolation, and no longer having all the usual distractions, the ways we entertained ourselves like going out to the movies or sports events.
For those who did learn, over the year, to let go of the railing against what was happening, and then come to acceptance of the very disagreeable things like having to go into lockdown or to always wear a mask outside, it meant much less inner turmoil.
By letting go of the requirement that it be different than it was brought much more peace of mind. Now, if we can take this learning of the past year into the future, it will be of great benefit going forward.
Learning to feel contented and accepting of who we are, especially as boomers and those beyond, can be a daunting task as we get older, but this may be true at any age.
We humans tend to "beat ourselves up," always wanting to be more than, or different than we are. We might feel discontent with what we see in the mirror or how we feel in our aging body.
We might not be satisfied with this stage of life, with moving into retirement and finding new purpose in life. Many retirees are not so content with their work life ending and with too much time on their hands. Yet we, as we move into the elder years, can come to accept that although we may be less "in the world," we can find much fulfillment with a quieter, more internal life.
When considering this topic of contentment, there can be a downside of being too content and too accepting. I think of my previous work in the field of domestic violence.
Far too many women (and some men) remain in abusive situations. They become complacent and accepting of a bad relationship, sometimes to the point of danger.
Victims of domestic abuse can be heard making their excuses of why they stay — "It's better than being alone," or "He's is a good provider for me and the kids," or "I only get physically hurt when he drinks too much," or "I am afraid he will hurt me badly if I try to leave."
Fear is often the reason why some remain silent and "make do." All these may seem, to the victim, like good reasons, but passively accepting an abusive situation, either in school, at home or at work, is never a good choice.
There is one other aspect of being a discontent that gives me pause. I once heard someone say, "It is the discontents that move the world."
If we only had those that said, "Things are fine like they are," or "Don't fix it if it's not broke," or "Don't rock the boat," then society would not have advanced as it has.
Steve Jobs is an example of someone who probably was never satisfied, and look what he accomplished, how he kept improving the technology, and though a few might disagree, he made our lives easier.
But, for someone like me who is not going to radically change the world, I strive to be more accepting of things as they are.
Over and over I remind myself, "It is what it is; it's good enough, for now; I am enough, just as I am."
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
