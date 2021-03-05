As a yoga instructor, I hope to encourage those who might benefit to at least try the practice, knowing it could help what ails.
But too often, I hear:
"Oh, I couldn't do yoga. I am not flexible at all."
"What do you mean by that?" I ask.
"Well, I could never touch my toes."
Of course, touching toes is not a requirement, and, in fact, the very reason to do yoga is to encourage the body to become more open and flexible. That does not necessarily mean you will therefore be able to touch your toes, but the old adage "Use it or lose it" is especially true for flexibility.
Boomers and those beyond, especially when retired, often adopt a more sedentary lifestyle, but anyone who sits long hours in front of a screen with poor posture will suffer the consequences. The body lets you know it is not happy sitting, and it needs to get moving.
Regularly practicing yoga will make you more flexible in the spine and in all the other joints. You will become more supple and, hopefully, pain free.
But what about the mind? Do you have flexibility in your mind, or are you rigid and keep to your habitual ways of thinking and acting, year after year, without ever consider making changes?
One of the real risks of getting older is losing the ability to be open to new ways of thinking and feeling and acting. Instead, we might react automatically. I have one friend who, when you suggest she try something new, her immediate response is "NO." She does not even pause to consider whether a change might be in her best interest, even if it does involve a little risk.
We can get very comfortable staying in the safety zone and with what is at our comfort level. While it is true we may feel more at ease doing the same old thing over and over, it may work in the short term but not the long.
For instance, taking the attitude of:
"I will never move out of the big house I raised my children in. I love all my many rooms filled up with old memories."
Yet, downsizing may be a better choice financially and for our health, as we move into the elder years.
It is also important to look at our emotions in terms of flexibility. Must we always emotionally react in the same way? I think of the driver who automatically goes into a furious rant and rage when someone on the road cuts them off, even to the point of endangering themselves or others. Or I think of those who claim they always feel depressed when they pay regular attention to the breaking bad news. Yet, they refuse to stop taking that information in, and so they continue to suffer and feel the pain.
Resiliency has become a big word in today's vocabulary; it applies to being able to recover quickly and bounce back from whatever life is showing you. You might say to yourself, "Oh, no, here is one more challenge for me to get through and to come out to the other side. I can do this. I know I have been through hard times before, and I will recover."
Lately, we are hearing more about how the brain can be resilient, which is especially promising for those of us who can see our minds are not as sharp due to age or after recovering from COVID-19. There is much ongoing research on the topic of neuroplasticity and how experience reorganizes neural pathways in the brain. Long-lasting functional changes in the brain can occur when we learn new things or memorize new information.
It is a mistake to think we know all we need to know; it is far better to keep learning, to keep our brains from stagnating.
A recent article in AARP The Magazine, "How to Build a Resilient Brain," offers these four steps:
— Maintain social connection, even in this physically distanced world. Here is one really good suggestion to help conversations be more meaningful and authentic:
When asking about someone's well-being, probe more deeply, refusing to accept, "I am doing fine."
— Eat for resiliency. Give up or modify processed or sugary foods, which raise inflammation levels that affect the mind.
— Move more. Exercise remains key to mental sharpness and a healthy immune system. With so much online programming, there is no excuse for letting exercise diminish, even with bad weather or keeping social isolation.
— Boost immunity through sound sleep. Learn all the expert opinions on how to optimize sleep. Keep experimenting to see what works best for you.
Becoming more flexible in all ways is something to strive for. I often share with my yoga students a favorite quote from Gautama Buddha:
"In life we cannot avoid change, we cannot avoid loss. Freedom and happiness are found in the flexibility and ease with which we more through change."
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
