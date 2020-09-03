Putting together a puzzle of 500 oddly shaped interlocking pieces is challenging, and so is my current life, with the all the many separated pieces needing to be reassembled for a complete picture. Everything has been pulled apart, waiting to fit together again, in a new way. It can be frustrating, yet I persist, working on this puzzle of all the unknowns. I insist on believing the puzzle can be solved, with time and patience and some faith.
Who knew, in this pandemic, a most pleasurable pastime has become jigsaw puzzle-making? I had always judged this sort of distraction to be too boring and a waste of time. But I have discovered with so much time on my hands, this activity has its many rewards. I find it pleasurable to be sorting through all the many tiles with no duplicates among the 500 pieces, working to find just that right, needed piece.
I feel successful when finally I can see the completed picture, matching the one on the cardboard box. I've discovered this activity to be grounding and a way to settle myself down, as I return over and over to the puzzle table to search and find a piece that fits. This gives me a sense of accomplishment, something that lately is hard to come by with the relentless sameness of the days, each one melding into the other.
I admit that there are days when, upon awakening and realizing there are no entries in my datebook, I am tempted to stay in bed and pull the covers over my head. But soon enough, I become aware that lying there, ruminating over what is missing and lost, does me no good. So I start the day, and one of the first things is to make a cup of coffee and sit down at the puzzle table to search for one or more tiles that help complete the total picture.
It is comforting to know I am not alone in my puzzle-making pursuit. There has been a resurgence in popularity; my local discount store sold out of all the jigsaw puzzles early in the pandemic since many folks had discovered this pastime is an opportunity to unplug and escape from all the imploding information overload.
According to an article from Brandpoint, there are "seven surprising benefits of doing jigsaw puzzles."
1. They exercise the left and right sides of your brain at once and improve problem-solving skills and attention span.
2. They improve memory. Doing puzzles reinforces the connection between brain cells and improves mental speed, as well as short-term memory, as in "Where did I recently see that piece that fits right here?"
3. Puzzles improve your visual-spatial reasoning. This can translate into the skills of driving a car, using a map, and learning and following dance moves.
4. Jigsaw puzzles are a great meditation tool and a stress reliever. Focusing your attention on an image without those extraneous thoughts gives the same benefits as meditating. You can forget the stress of the day and replace it with a sense of peacefulness.
5. They are a great way to connect with your family. Having the puzzle out on a table is an invitation to sit down and focus. It's a tactic for parents to use for starting a conversation while working toward a shared goal, and you can offer support to each other whenever a fit of the tiles is made.
6. Conversely, jigsaw puzzles can be helpful for getting some needed alone time and a quiet, solo break from each other and from the unrelenting stimulus of today's digital lifestyle.
7. Studies show that people who do jigsaw and crossword puzzles have longer life spans with fewer chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss or dementia. Puzzling stimulates the brain and actually wards off the plaque that is the marker of Alzheimer’s, according to a recent study published in the Archives of Neurology. The study compared brain scans of 75-year-olds to 25-year-olds. The elderly people who did puzzles regularly had brain scans comparable to the 25-year-olds.
I am happy to learn I am not alone in finding puzzle-making to be good for my mind and my spirit. But I do have to remind myself to to stay mindful of the body, noticing if I start to feel stiff and with neck or back aches caused by lingering too long while sitting over the table. It is then that I take a break, do something else and come back later. It's like reading a good book. I don't want to do it too quickly so I come to the end.
Now, if only my life can be put back together, finding the missing pieces, so I can complete the picture of how I want it to look, so fulfilled that I have no more time to start a new puzzle.
