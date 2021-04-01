Living to be 100 or beyond is not as rare as it once was, and so we boomers may want to think about our future and what is to come.
Yes, we can have a future, even at 80 or 90 or 100, and we can see, each year, there are more centenarians who are doing well.
During our lifespan, it is useful to divide our age into as many as eight stages: prenatal, infancy and toddlerhood, early childhood, middle childhood, adolescence, early adulthood, middle adulthood, and where we older boomers find ourselves now — late adulthood.
It is good to acknowledge we may be in the later, and for some, the last years. Of course, our true age is not only determined by how many birthdays we have lived, but more importantly how old are we, biologically.
If we have taken good care of ourselves and have avoided major diseases or accidents, we actually may be a lot younger. If we have neglected or abused ourselves, we may be a lot older in how we look and how we feel.
And then there are those whose genes help to determine longevity or not.
When we reach late adulthood, or before that age, we may for the first time be considering the ever-growing reality of one’s own mortality.
During this past year. it might have been, and still is, the right time to explore and ponder more deeply some of the big questions of our lives. It is a lot to think about. To help sort out your thoughts, you might ask yourself these questions:
¢ On a scale of 1 to 10, how good do I feel, physically and mentally, emotionally and spiritually? Are there ways I can feel better, changes I can make so I do a better job at self-care and finding more peace and more joy, no matter what the circumstances of my life?
¢ Do I still feel I am making a contribution, or do I believe I have lost meaning and importance, and so am I feeling like life has left me behind?
¢ What else am I meant to do?
For me, when I asked the question, the answer was I am meant to write and publish a book somewhere in the remaining years I have left. When I look back on my whole life, I recognize there were the years when I got my education, raised my family, worked at my jobs, contributed to my community. Now what?
Am I simply meant to lie down and rest on my laurels? Can I stop all my efforts and retire from life's demands? Should I use these later years to relax and do as little as possible, or are there ways I can become more engaged in life? Is volunteering to do some good work in the community an option? How can I be more creative and more disciplined in using my time?
¢ What is on my bucket list? Do I want to travel some, see places I always planned to visit? Are there things I still want to accomplish, like making peace with all my challenging relationships? Might I take up a new hobby, or learn something new, for my brain?
¢ What is my legacy? What do I want to leave behind and be remembered for?
I know I can set up my will and leave my worldly possessions to my loved ones to appreciate when I am gone, but what else can I still do that is worthwhile? Can I share my wisdom, coming from a lifetime of experience, with those who are younger? Can I support and advise them, helping to guide them in beneficial ways, encouraging them to find their own solutions and avoid mistakes? Might my most important legacy be to remind others to find something/s each day to feel grateful for.
¢ Can I explore further, understand more, and become more accepting of what dying and death are all about so I can make peace with the final stage of life?
What are those with "near-death experiences" all sharing about what happens at the end? Hearing their stories helps take away the fear, fear of letting go into the great unknown.
¢ And the final big question is: Why was I born? What is my purpose?
Mark Twain said, "The two most important days are the day you were born and the day you find out why."
I have heard others say, "Our purpose … we are born, we live awhile and we die, nothing more, that's it, ashes to ashes, dust to dust."
That's pretty depressing. But, if you believe, as many spiritual leaders have suggested, the very reason to be born is to go through life's many trials and tribulations and then finally reunite, become one with your soul, then you never die. The body dies, you can count on it, but the soul is immortal.
Should you choose this spiritual belief system to embrace, the whole life/death cycle is then put into perspective and shines a much more positive light.
Think about it.
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
