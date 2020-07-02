As the deadline to submit this month's Boomer Talk column approached, I found myself stymied. What might I write that was new or interesting, inspiring, educational, motivating and/or uplifting, all the qualities I hope for in producing this once-a-month, 10-year column for the readers of The Daily News? I started and stopped my writing assignment over and over again. But nothing of value came forth. Had I said everything I wanted to say before in past essays, and all that was left was just a repeat ... same old, same old?
I knew what I did not want to talk about — the dismal economy, the upcoming contentious elections, police reform and injustice, the Sahara dust cloud, the threat of rising waters, hurricane season coming at us, the daily pandemic numbers, our choices in face masks. All that has been covered by me and everyone else, and the topics of our daily conversations do not vary very much.
Like so many of us, I have been struggling to feel positive in the face of the constant chaos swirling around. I know better than to give way to negative thinking, that which takes me down destructive pathways and always leads to discouragement and a sense of hopelessness.
"Think positive," I tell myself, knowing full well my thoughts can determine my mood, my energy level and my physical health. The mind-body connection has been scientifically shown to exist, and I would do anything, as an aging boomer, to maintain good health.
In desperation for a renewed sense of the positive, I turned to the teachers of the Law of Attraction, one of the several universal, metaphysical laws (like the more familiar Law of Cause and Effect). It basically means that you attract to you what you regularly think about and believe and reminds us that positive or negative thoughts bring positive or negative experiences into our lives. According to Jack Canfield, author of "Chicken Soup for the Soul," whatever it is you focus on, think about, read about and talk about intensely, you are going to attract more of into your life. He reminds us to envision the future we desire. Create the life of our dreams. See it, feel it, believe it's possible for us and that we deserve it.
Now, I was feeling better. I can mind my mind. I can be aware of my thoughts and change them, pivoting away if they are going in the wrong direction. I can choose to give up the worrying over what might happen. I can watch and then let go of the stressors that show up in the body. I can turn my mind toward something happier. I can imagine a more satisfying and pleasurable life.
According to the Abraham-Hicks teachings in the book "Ask and It Is Given," it takes only 17 seconds of holding pure thought before you set in motion manifestation of what it is you desire.
For instance, if you want more financial abundance coming into your life, you envision it, feel how it feels to have that happen, think of what it will mean to you. By thinking only positive thoughts and holding them for 17 seconds, you set in motion the possibility of it happening. I don't know how they came up with the number 17, but you might try it; you have nothing to lose. And the rule goes on to say that if you hold the pure thought for a total of 68 seconds (17 times 4), you are more likely to draw the manifestation to you.
This metaphysical approach may be a bit much for most of us, too "far out."
But perhaps a more comfortable practice is adopting another of the spiritual laws, the Law of Gratitude, which tells us that the more we are in a state of gratitude, the more we will attract things to be grateful for. The more we count our blessings, we end up having more. Equally notable is the part of this law that says, "If we focus on what we don't have, we will never have enough."
I now feel better about publishing this essay and sharing information that makes sense to me. I can put my personal challenges in better perspective. Obeying the Law of Attraction gives me something positive to hold onto and is helping guide me out of the dark tunnel, while reaching toward the light.
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
