In this year 2020, with our minds so much focused on the three top topics — the pandemic, the election and the economy — it is easy to put our interpersonal relationships on the back burner.
But they do matter, and they strongly affect our state of mind and how happy we may be. How we, during these extra-challenging times, relate to family and friends is more important than ever.
Being cooped up in the home with few distractions can bring forth an increase of impatience and annoyance with others, especially with those who think differently than we do or who have habits contrary to our own.
Sharing a home and being too housebound can bring relationship problems into the light, where they may have once been hidden or minimized. For some couples, these difficulties have become intolerable and so may lead to a necessary separation, either temporary or permanent. Statistics, I suspect, will show us the divorce rate has risen substantially.
Realizing just how fragile is a life, as COVID-19 has shown to us, big-time, perhaps we can be more motivated to heal a difficult and fractured relationship, whether with someone in the family or a friend. To forgive, make peace and let the past go is a far better outcome than holding onto the poisons of bitterness and resentment.
Because our nation is so polarized, not only in our politics but also in how we regard the pandemic, sometimes it is best to agree to disagree and not engage in any kind of debate. When possible, it is easier and more satisfying to spend our time sharing our thoughts and opinions with people of a similar persuasion.
I think of the one relationship I have with someone who for the last five years has strongly advocated for the opposing political party. Each time we met, he wanted to engage with me in debate. He is my landlord; I appreciate how he has always taken good care of me, fixing whatever needs repair. He appreciates me as a tenant, finding me pleasant to deal with and paying the rent on time.
It all works well between us, until he brings up the topic of politics. He is very good at debating "the alternative facts" and is skilled at winning the arguments. For me, it is a losing battle. I finally let him know, "Neither of us is going to change the other's mind, so let us speak no further about this." We came to this agreement and so remain on good terms.
I also have seen my closest, long-term friend become furious with me for not caring to abide by all her rules of how to navigate these times of social isolation. I am more of a risk taker; she is more cautious and fearful and strict about not going indoors with anyone. It has been hard for me to lose her companionship, but after several screaming matches over the phone, we have agreed to never go near the topic, and not share anything that may bring up strong negative feelings.
While our emotions may be running high, now can be a good time to look at our feelings about our closest friends and family members. Are we feeling an increase of love and devotion, or is it anger or fear that dominates? It must be noted that with the additional frustrations and stress of jobs lost, money short, schools closed and not enough to do, incidences of domestic violence and child abuse will surely be even higher. There are those who are living in unsafe environments, but too often, the abuse is hidden and so it goes unnoticed and unreported … until someone takes a risk and comes forward.
We can all acknowledge that there is so much we cannot control. Uncertainty abounds when it comes to conquering the global pandemic, the economic disparities and how the new government will affect our individual lives. But we can do all we can do to improve how we relate to one another. We can overcome our differences and remain respectful of each other.
Now, if only our nation can do the same.
