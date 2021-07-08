It is true; all things must come to an end. We are keeping our fingers crossed that the pandemic can come to the end, once and for all.
There are some things we can count on to inevitably come to an end, like summertime fading away into autumn. And of course, sooner or later, each life comes to an end, at least on this earth plane.
It can be really hard to say goodbye when the end comes.
Alas, this will be the last "Boomer Talk" column we will see published in The Daily News of Newburyport. My association with the paper goes back to 2008 when I wrote my first essay, which then became my very first ongoing writing assignment for a newspaper.
Before, I had written and edited newsletters and a few speeches and marketing campaigns, and I kept personal journals throughout my adult life, but never before did I have an op-ed column, a place to regularly express myself and see it in print to a wide audience.
This was my opportunity to develop as a writer, learning new skills in creating the monthly topic, researching the material, and editing and then editing some more those 125 essays I produced.
My intention was always to produce something of worth, offering some education, along with inspiration and occasionally a bit of humor. Although some of the topics were serious ones, I wanted to leave the readers with an uplifting and positive message.
My favorite topics often addressed how to slow down the aging process by paying attention to diet, exercise, sleep and especially stress reduction. But I also explored our attitudes around aging and how important it is to stay curious and open.
I so appreciate my hometown paper's willingness to print my work, month after month, year after year, while giving me free reign to do as I pleased. I am grateful for the chance to submit my column to three different Daily News editors, especially since each was so helpful and pleasant to work with.
There was one challenging aspect of seeing my regular column published. I never knew if anyone was "out there" reading my words. I wondered if I was just taking up space since in all the 11 years of writing the column, I had only received five letters, all with brief and positive remarks. Each time I heard from a reader, I felt elated.
I wondered if it was only me who felt this way, so I talked to two other columnists to ask if they had the same experience of no audience response. Each one told me same thing.
"Be grateful you don't hear from anyone, since any comments received are negative ones, people complaining about your opinions and they feel free to express their anger, sometimes raging at you. Appreciate that no one is responding to your column."
How sad, I thought. Is giving a compliment a thing of the past? Is it that we are too busy, with not enough time, to make an effort to say something nice?
It could be a small thing, like letting an acquaintance know you notice they are looking good with their new haircut, or telling the salesperson you appreciate they provided you with a helpful service, or expressing to a teacher how they inspired you, and how they made a difference. Why don't we applaud each other more, expressing our positive reactions?
I do try to give sincere compliments when it is appropriate, and l have had to learn how to take a compliment, in a graceful way. When I was younger, I would be embarrassed or deny I was deserving of any kind of praise.
One of the benefits of maturing is when I hear someone say something in the way of appreciation, I take a deep breath, smile, thank them back, and experience a shared moment of good feelings.
And now, I take my leave, with these last suggestions. As aging boomers and those beyond, stay youthful and fresh by continuing to explore and learn.
Be willing to let go of old, tired habits or situations or relationships that no longer work for you. Take some risks. And, be sure to give yourself some praise for coming through all the challenges of the past and having the courage to face whatever lies ahead in the great unknown.
I step into it, now.
Angelena Craig is a yoga instructor and a writer, now working on her memoir. If you wish to stay in contact, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com, become a Facebook friend, or visit her website at www.anewagingmovement.com. She welcomes your comments and suggestions.
