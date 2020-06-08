We all could use a little encouragement and relief from the unending extra stressors in our lives.
Between the daily reminders of the pandemic and the economic chaos and the political turmoil — and now, the in-your-face explosion of racial tensions, with huge numbers of people of all races taking to the streets to protest and express their fury about how callously our institutions, including the police, treat people of color and black people in particular — we are on overload. Even the weather forecasters are threatening us with predictions for a higher-than-usual hurricane season just beginning. How can we feel safe and sound?
We like to tell each other when we end our phone conversations or sign off on our emails, "Stay safe." But what exactly does that mean, and can we, ultimately, stay safe as we maneuver through these times of upheaval? To stay safe, we have been advised to keep our social distance, wear masks, wash our hands and not gather in groups of more than 10. Apparently, groups of eight or nine who gather are still thought to be safe.
The more extreme among us take their physical safety to another level, believing the best way to protect themselves, their family and their homes is with firearms, loaded and ready to go should they feel threatened. The gun shops are doing really well in this crisis, as are the liquor stores, a combination often leading to violence.
As boomers, and those beyond, we are probably feeling much more vulnerable than other groups. Although we may have already acknowledged our own mortality while admitting to ourselves we are in the last third of our lives, it is still daunting to constantly be reminded that we are at high risk for the deadly virus. This feeling of unsafeness may be compounded by the current economic situation. If we had a retirement fund, it may be rapidly shrinking, and there is always in the background the thought, "Will I outlive the money I have saved for the rainy days?"
There is an attempt to console ourselves with the reminder, "We are all in this together."
But are we? This implies we have a bond with one another and so will do all we can to assist each other to have what we need and to stay safe. It is clear that this idealistic slogan just is not so. We as a nation are so divided, with each camp having its own approach to how things are going. Is the virus on the way out so life can return to the way it used to be, or are we to expect another round of the deadly disease? These two camps seem to follow the political division, and the animosity among us grows. At odds may be two different value systems questioning if the powers that be are stepping on our personal right to freedom of movement, or if we believe we endanger the lives of the more vulnerable when we disregard what the scientists are advising.
"And this too shall pass" is yet another thought we may console ourselves with, but none of us can predict if and when the virus will be completely gone and no longer of concern. We also hear the statement, "The economy will return and things will get back to normal," but many have predicted the world will never be the same.
There are those who do not want to go back to where they were before the coronavirus dominated our lives. The disenfranchised, the homeless and those feeling their lives don't really matter, they do not want return to normalcy. In the daily news, we now see, all over the world, people taking to the streets, expressing their rage and demanding changes. No, I do not feel reassured.
But maybe, just maybe, when all our immediate challenges subside some, we will see a better world emerging, a world that works for all. For now, uncertainty rules my life. For now, I cannot take comfort in someone telling me to "stay safe; we are all in this together; this too shall pass; and we will return to our previous way of living."
Rather than remain in the bleakness of our current reality, I choose those things that uplift my spirt. I reach into my yoga toolbox. I remind myself to put my mind at rest by staying in the present-now-moment rather than living in the past of what was, or in the future of what will be. I also remember to practice conscious breathing — inhaling relaxation and exhaling stress. And finally, I turn to gratitude, feeling so fortunate for all that I do have and all that I am.
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.