This summertime season is highly unusual, to say the least. And the view, up ahead, is very hazy; we can't see much except for a short distance. We simply don't know what is coming.
Will the virus get me? Will the money last? What will the new normal look like? Who will rule our country after the upcoming elections? Will those places that have recently reopened, like the gym, later be shut down if the virus does not go away? Will there be a way for me to earn "right livelihood"? Is a major hurricane in our future? Should I add to my worries the upcoming flu season?
With everything up in the air, I feel ungrounded. So many familiar things are gone, and, like most of us, I struggle. I have to work hard to stay positive and to trust that although there is much I cannot control, there is much I can do to help myself and those around me.
Self-care is so important, like never before. For our bodies and minds, we have to keep our immune systems strong —through addressing the stress and finding ways to let it go, such as yoga, meditation, walks in nature, etc. We have to watch what we eat and drink. It's too easy, especially during these extra-challenging times, to fill ourselves with sensually pleasing junk foods and to forget to see food as "our medicine."
Self-care also includes finding and hiring "our helpers," those people who have the skills and training to assist us when we need extra support. These could include a counselor or coach, joining a gym or going to exercise classes online, and getting a massage. For many, there can be an inability or unwillingness to spend any money on beneficial services, and yet, the same folks think nothing of going out for an expensive meal. It is about priorities.
If we want to keep our spirits up, while mostly staying at home (whether it is to protect ourselves from the virus or because we are retired or furloughed from our job), we also need to create structure in our lives. When one day seems to meld into the next and there is nothing on the calendar to look forward to, motivation can disappear and we can get very lazy, while putting the tasks that need doing on the back burner so we can then sink into lethargy. But procrastination and idleness eventually weigh us down.
E.J. Masicampo, a psychologist at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, tells us, "When a goal is unfinished, it might be a weight on your mind in terms of anxiety or worry, and it colors how you see the world, because it's sort of tugging at the sleeve of your conscious attention. It can be omnipresent whether you're aware of it or not."
Making a to-do list each morning helps us set some goals, even if they are small and mundane. I take much pleasure in crossing each item off at the end of day, It is an acknowledgment I have accomplished something, anything.
Yet I am careful not to beat myself up if I need to carry some of the incomplete tasks into another day. I try to practice compassion for myself, forgiving myself for being less than perfect. allowing myself to be sometimes lazy.
I may not be as task-oriented and productive as I once was, but I have come to value rest time, time when I am not striving toward any goal. Balancing activity with rest has become even more valuable with each passing year. And taking power naps — no more than 20 minutes — gives me renewed energy, especially if sleep at night is less than deeply restful.
Salvador Dali, the amazingly creative and hugely productive artist, said, "Give me two hours a day of activity, and I'll take the other twenty-two in dreams."
May we each continue to dream of how we can find our purpose in living; how we can live in joy; and how we may contribute to the creation of a different, better world, one that works for all.
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. For an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com. She will soon add another online class through Newburyport Adult & Community Education. See www.anewagingmovement.com for more information.
