I think about this question: What does matter, really?
My last two Boomer Talk columns have focused on things that matter. In December, I looked at what has been preoccupying our minds, like the election, economic inequalities and coronavirus statistics. But it is important to acknowledge that our relationships are just as important and deserve our attention. In January, I wrote about how "words matter," and it was ironic to have submitted this column to the paper on the very day of the capital insurrection. On Jan. 6, we saw just how much the words by the former president did matter.
We are all familiar with the Black Lives Matter movement and the resulting protests that have raised our consciousness for a better understanding. Shining a flashlight on racism, including horrific police brutality, is already bringing long-overdue changes for the better. Because of this movement, there has been a definite shift, and we, as a society, may no longer ignore or be accepting of the pervasive and systematic injustices toward minority groups.
The word "matter" is often used, and in so many different ways. In conversations, we may say:
"It matters little that ..."
"It is a matter of ..."
"No matter what or who or how …"
"As a matter of fact ..."
"Does it matter?"
"What is the matter?"
Lately, I find myself seriously considering, "Does it really matter?" when having a argument with someone. I then have to ask myself, "Do I want to be right, to fight for my right, or would I rather have some peace of mind?"
I find it is best to pick my battles. I do not always need to start or continue a disagreement. I may want to save my energy for really important matters. It is often a choice we make whether to engage in a fight, or not. Is the other person open to hearing our side of it? Is it best to let things slide and do some forgiving to make relating easier and smoother? In an argument, no one has to win, no one has to lose. You can agree to disagree and move on.
A very popular book with a great title, "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff" by Richard Carlson, addresses how much energy we waste on petty things that really, in the big scheme of things, just don't matter. Can we rise above the small stuff and take the higher road?
What is it that we really, truly care about? What is of greatest importance to us? Most would say, "It is my family that really matters to me." For others, it may be their job or their church or their health that is of most concern.
Here is an exercise you might try. On seven small sticky notes, write down the seven things you could not live without, (other than air and food and water). After you choose your seven things, you must follow these instructions. Take away one of those things. What did you choose? Are you OK with your decision? Now eliminate one more. Think about having decided you could live without it. Continue on, eliminating one more thing each time, as the decisions become more and more difficult to make. When you come to the end, you will know what is the most important thing, at this time, for you.
Some of my fascination with this topic has to do with being an aging boomer, and so I consider, in this last quarter of my life, just what is important, now.
I like to look at some of the deeper questions, hoping for the answers to my concerns. Why am I here on Earth? What is my purpose? Have I accomplished all that I would like to, at least those things which are in my control? Is there more for me to achieve? What are the best attitudes I can adopt, going forward? What do I want to focus my mind on? What thoughts are best to not dwell upon? Who do I need to forgive? Who needs to hear how much i love them? What might I let go of? What legacy would I like to leave behind? What do I want to be remembered for?
The questions are good to ask, at any age, and especially during these days when we have more time to look inward and be introspective.
For words of wisdom, I turn to Jack Kornfield's "Buddha's Little Instruction Book":
"In the end
these things matter most:
How well did you love?
How fully did you live?
How deeply did you let go?"
Angelena Craig, who previously taught yoga on Plum Island, now offers her chair yoga program through Zoom each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. See her website, www.anewagingmovement.com, for more information, or, if you want an invitation to the Zoom link, send her an email at newaging56@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.