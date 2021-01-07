As a writer and a reader, I try to pay attention to the words I use and what they mean, like the usual Merry Christmas and Happy New Year greetings we all say.
During this past holiday season, I was not finding it a celebratory, happy and merry time. For many of us, our loved ones were far away, or sick or even recently passed. Added to this was the loss of the usual parties and festivities, or finding our spiritual homes locked down and unable to offer much community or spiritual solace.
In this extra-challenging season, I could not bring myself to say the habitual/ritual words of "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year." They felt empty and inappropriate.
With much more free time to reflect, I find myself questioning the traditional ways of saying or doing those things that no longer work for me, like holiday gift-giving, seen as an important way of expressing "love." Currently, when money may be harder to come by and the future so uncertain, I see little to no need for the exchange of material goods. When there were children in the family, it was fun to be together and open gifts and see their delight. But now, what is the point? My young adult grandchildren have abandoned the traditional custom of thanking relatives for gifts received, and in my larger family circle, each one is fortunate enough to be all set with what they need or want.
So I let go of giving presents. Instead, I gave more to those worthy charities that spoke to me, knowing my donation can make a real difference in someone's life, strangers though they may be.
I am also working on letting go of that common, everyday question we all ask each other when we meet on the phone, or on the street.
"Oh hello. How are you?"
"Fine. How's it going?"
"Fine."
"That's good to hear."
And that often is the end of the interaction.
Sometimes when I am greeted with "How are you?" I then ask, in all seriousness, "So, do you really want to know how I am? If so, I will tell you." If they say "yes," I then proceed to fill them in with how I am feeling and what I am doing with my life. It may be more than they want to hear, but it is a more authentic way to respond beyond "fine," since most of us may not be doing fine. With all the isolation the pandemic has brought, even short interactions can feel either more alienating or fulfilling.
I would like us to create new greetings for one another. How about, "It's so good to ... see you … get your call ... run into you again." Maybe this way of acknowledging one another with a statement rather than a question can "break the ice," leading to a short conversation so we both leave appreciating an exchange of information and good feelings.
There is another phrase commonly spoken at the end of a conversation or when leaving a store or on a phone message: "Have a good day." I react not in a good way to this empty expression. Could we come up with something more personal, like, "I am glad we met today, or thanks for bringing us your business. It is appreciated." Then I feel less put upon to "have a good day."
I know; I know these are of small matter, petty things triggering my annoyance button. I can see how I get too caught up in the mundane, but they are real for me, and I suspect others may get upset with similar irritations.
Wanting something more relevant to think about, here is what I posted as my New Year's message on my Facebook page, something I hoped friends might benefit from. This thought is not original with me, but when I saw these words, they were an important reminder.
"Every one of us, in these times, is at sea.
But we are not in the same boat.
Some of us are in yachts, some in canoes or rowboats, some of us are drowning.
But we are all in the same storm.
We must show compassion and kindness for each other so each one has a better chance of safely reaching the shore."
In this new year, may we each do the best we can to care for ourselves and for one another.
Angelena Craig
