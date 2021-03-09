Breadcrumbs give spaghetti a crispy boost

Classic spaghetti with tomato sauce is a family favorite. Here, it gets a crispy boost from toasted panko breadcrumbs and garlic.
For this quick meal, I’ve added beef strips. But any type of quick-cooking beef can be used.
Once the spaghetti is boiled, the rest of the meal is made in one pan.
I like to use panko breadcrumbs. They’re made from crustless white bread that is processed into flakes and then dried. They add a crisp texture.
Feel free to substitute four crushed garlic cloves for the minced garlic. And a few drops of hot pepper sauce can be used instead of crushed red pepper.
Serve a washed, ready-to-eat salad on the side to complete the meal.
CRISPY SPAGHETTI WITH BEEF STRIPS
Servings: 2
¼ pound whole-wheat spaghetti
3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
2 teaspoons minced garlic, divided
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
¾ pound grass-fed beef tenderloin, cut into 2 1-inch strips
1 cup canned reduced-sodium chopped tomatoes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place a large saucepan ¾ filled with water on to boil for the pasta. Add the spaghetti to the boiling water, and cook 8 minutes.
While spaghetti cooks, heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the breadcrumbs and 1 teaspoon garlic. Sauté 1 to 2 minutes until golden. Remove to a plate, and set aside.
Using the same skillet, add the 1 remaining teaspoon oil, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic, crushed pepper and beef. Sauté to brown beef on all sides, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, and cook 5 minutes.
Drain spaghetti, and add to the skillet. Toss well with the meat and sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates, and sprinkle breadcrumbs on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 586 calories (29% from fat); 19.1 g fat (6 g saturated, 7.6 g monounsaturated); 84 mg cholesterol; 46.2 g protein; 58.6 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 224 mg sodium.
