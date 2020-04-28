Capture the flavors of Provence without lengthy cooking

This quick version of ratatouille, served with French frisée salad, makes for a great vegetarian meal.

 Linda Gassenheimer

Freshly made ratatouille, a tasty blend of Provencal vegetables, is a popular dish in the Provence region of France. It’s gained wider popularity now perhaps due to the movie “Ratatouille.”

This vegetarian meal is a quick version that captures the flavors of Provence without lengthy cooking.

Frisée is a member of the chicory family. It has curly leaves and a slightly bitter edge and goes well with the ratatouille. But feel free to substitute any other type of lettuce.

SIMPLE RATATOUILLE (SAUTÉED PROVENCAL VEGETABLES)

Servings: 2

1 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 cups eggplant cubes, washed, unpeeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups zucchini cubes, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup sliced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups sliced button mushrooms

2 cups reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices whole-wheat baguette

Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggplant, zucchini, onion and garlic. Sauté 3-4 minutes, or until onion becomes golden.

Add the mushrooms, and toss several seconds. Add the tomatoes and sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Lower heat, and cover. Simmer 15 minutes. Vegetables should be cooked through but a little firm.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with bread on the side.

Nutrition information per serving: 215 calories (35% from fat); 8.3 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated); 0 mg cholesterol; 7.5 g protein; 34.4 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 44 mg sodium.

FRENCH FRISÉE SALAD

Servings: 2

1/4 cup walnut halves or pieces

4 cups frisée lettuce (1/2 large head)

2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing

1 ounce brie cheese, cut into small pieces (about 1/4 cup)

Toast the walnuts in a toaster oven or under a broiler for 2-3 minutes. Watch to see that they do not burn.

Place the lettuce in a bowl, and toss with the vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkle with the walnuts and cheese. Serve with the ratatouille.

Nutrition information per serving: 246 calories (55% from fat); 15.2 g fat (3.3 g saturated, 4.2 g monounsaturated); 15 mg cholesterol; 10.4 g protein; 19.9 g carbohydrates; 4.1 g fiber; 236 mg sodium.

