Celebrate Bastille Day with this marvelous mussels dish

The French celebrate Bastille Day on Tuesday, July 14. Salute them with this easy-to-prepare, delicious dinner. It takes only minutes to cook.
Figure about 2 pounds mussels per person. Store the mussels in the refrigerator. The commercially raised mussels available today are cleaner than they used to be. Just wash them in cold water before using. If any mussels are open, tap them gently. Discard any that do not close.
This dish is really a meal in itself. Be sure to have plenty of fresh French bread to soak up every last drop.
Feel free to use your favorite white wine, or to use chicken broth instead of wine.
WHITE WINE STEAMED MUSSELS
Servings: 2
1 tablespoon butter
2 cups sliced onion
1 cup sliced celery
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 cup white wine, such as sauvignon blanc
4 pounds mussels
2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves or 2 teaspoons dried tarragon
1/2 whole-grain baguette, sliced
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and celery, sauté 5 minutes, add the garlic, and continue to sauté 3 minutes.
Add the wine, mussels and tarragon leaves. Bring liquid to a boil, and cover with a lid. Let boil about 3-4 minutes. The mussels should open. Cook a little longer if most are not opened. Take the pan off the heat. Do not overcook the mussels, or they will become rubbery.
Lift the mussels out of the pan with a slotted spoon into 2 large soup bowls. Discard any mussels that are not open. Serve the mussels. When they are finished, serve the broth and vegetables in the same bowl with the baguette slices on the side. Leave about 1/4 inch broth in the pan. This may contain sand from the mussels.
Nutrition information per serving: 500 calories (23% from fat); 12.7 g fat (4.9 g saturated, 3.5 g monounsaturated); 80 mg cholesterol; 33.9 g protein; 52.3 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 1,026 mg sodium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.