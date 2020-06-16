Celebrate Father's Day with this tasty steak recipe

Almond-flavored romesco sauce tops grilled steak for this easy dinner that’s perfect for Father’s Day or anytime.
You'll want to make extra of the sauce. It keeps a week in the refrigerator and is great on any cooked meat or vegetables.
Zucchini spirals and butternut squash spirals, which can both be found in the freezer section of the market, make a colorful and easy side dish. Of course, fresh can be used instead.
STRIP STEAK WITH ROMESCO SAUCE
Servings: 2
1/2 cup canned or jarred roasted red peppers, drained
1 plum tomato, cut in half (about 3/4 cup)
1/4 cup raw almonds with skin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
Vegetable oil spray
3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place the peppers, tomato, almonds, garlic and olive oil in a blender or food processor, and pulse until it becomes almost smooth. The almonds will create a coarse texture. Set aside.
Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add the steak, and brown 3 minutes. Turn, and brown 3 minutes more. Lower heat to medium, and cook 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees for rare and 145 for medium. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Divide between 2 dinner plates, and spoon romesco sauce on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 410 calories (51% from fat); 23.3 g fat (3.6 g saturated, 12.4 g monounsaturated); 96 mg cholesterol; 44.4 g protein; 10 g carbohydrates; 3.6 g fiber; 111 mg sodium.
SPIRAL ZUCCHINI AND BUTTERNUT SQUASH
Servings: 2
2 cups frozen zucchini spirals, defrosted
2 cups frozen butternut squash spirals, defrosted
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave the zucchini and butternut squash spirals according to package instructions. Place all spirals in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Nutrition information per serving: 93 calories (14% from fat); 1.5 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.4 g monounsaturated); 1 mg cholesterol; 2.8 g protein; 20.6 g carbohydrates; 3.9 g fiber; 19 mg sodium.
