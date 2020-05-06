Colorful bowl recipe perfect for Mother's Day

Even in these challenging times, we want to honor Mom on her day.
If you’re thinking about making something easy and light, this is perfect. It’s a colorful meal in a bowl with Asian flavors and will brighten up your dinner with very little effort. The only cooking needed is to microwave some rice.
Napa cabbage is also called Chinese cabbage. Bok choy can be used instead. The dressing recipe is easy and quick, but you can use a store-bought ginger or Asian-flavored dressing, too.
Use the leftover chicken from the rotisserie chicken for another meal or chicken salad.
If you don’t have all of the ingredients on hand, use this recipe as a guideline. Just substitute whatever vegetables or cooked meat, even deli meat, you have using the proportions given in the recipe.
Use a bowl about 8 inches in diameter for each serving. If a large bowl isn’t available, arrange the ingredients on a dinner plate.
This recipe can be made ahead and refrigerated. Bring it to room temperature and add the dressing before serving.
ASIAN BOWL
Servings: 2
1/2 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1/2 tablespoon honey
1/2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger or 1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 cup brown microwaveable rice
2 cups napa cabbage, thinly sliced
1 cup sliced cucumber with skin
1 cup red bell pepper strips, cut lengthwise into strips
1 cup frozen or fresh shelled edamame
1 cup snow peas
1/2 pound rotisserie chicken breast or dark meat, skin and bones removed, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1/4 cup unsalted peanuts
1/3 cup sliced scallions
Mix the soy sauce, sesame oil, honey and ginger together in a small bowl, and set aside.
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure out 1 cup, and set aside. Save remaining rice for another meal.
Divide the cabbage between 2 large bowls. Divide the remaining ingredients, including the rice, in half to place in the 2 bowls. Add the cucumber slices to one side of each bowl. Place the red bell pepper strips, edamame, rice and snow peas, moving in a complete circle around each bowl. Add the chicken cubes to the center.
Drizzle the dressing over the bowl ingredients. Sprinkle the peanuts and scallions on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 599 calories (36% from fat); 24.1 g fat (3.6 g saturated, 9 g monounsaturated); 105 mg cholesterol; 49.1 g protein; 49.1 g carbohydrates; 9.5 g fiber; 216 mg sodium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.