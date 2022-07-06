NEWBURYPORT — Marcus Rezak’s Truth in Sound performed on the Waterfront Stage Monday evening during the Freevolution music event.
Bands performed from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The event, which preceded the 215th U.S. Army Band performance Tuesday night, was sponsored by Enjoy Your Life Brands, Levis and Nu Kitchen.
Performers included: Marcus Rezak’s Truth In Sound Band, Crooked Coast, Jahriffe & Jah-N-I Roots Movement, Muddy Ruckus, Pat Hall & Friends and Lee Biddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.