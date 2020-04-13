Editor's note: This is one in a series of stories on how the arts community is weathering the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Leslie Doherty is a stained glass artist who is also an art therapist.
Just as the Newburyport resident's creations come to life in a range of colors when they are struck by the sun, so her classes are designed to bring the best out of people who attend them.
"I adapt the chosen activity to meet a client's needs so they succeed," Doherty said. "Everyone leaves my group feeling more relaxed and empowered than when they arrive."
Doherty first learned to make stained glass 32 years ago and has mastered both the lead came, or soldered lead line method, and also the Tiffany style, which uses copper foil.
She has applied her skills in a range of residential and commercial settings, which include Blue on Plum Island, where one of her designs is incorporated into the inn's reception desk.
But for the last 12 years, the bulk of Doherty's business has been teaching in libraries, assisted living facilities and public housing, where she shows people how to make a sun-catcher or execute a mosaic design on a flower pot or tray. A number of her clients belong to at-risk populations.
But these classes, along with those she teaches at her studio in Amesbury, all disappeared six weeks ago with the arrival of the pandemic. She finished a project for an architecture firm around the same time and hasn't received any new commissions.
The only work that Doherty has found since then is carrying bricks at a home renovation where there is one other person and little risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
She tried making kits for the library that people could assemble at home, but the funds to buy them come from friends groups, which in turn rely on proceeds from used book sales that are now unthinkable.
Doherty would love to make stained glass lamp shades, or similar items, that people could use as wedding gifts.
But she admits that, while she has a website, she hasn't mastered the art of marketing herself online.
After years of helping others with her art, she finds it strange to be in a position where she is relying on others. But she also feels that artists are well suited to dealing with trying times.
"I think that's one of the benefits of being an artist," she said. "Our minds go to creative ways of applying things in life for our own peace of mind."
Meet the artist
Name: Leslie Doherty
Hometown: Newburyport
Medium: Stained glass
Website: waysofcolor.com
