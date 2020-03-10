Eggplant, pistachios tasty additions to linguine dish

Fresh linguine is tossed in a sauce made with eggplant, chopped canned tomatoes and pistachios for this quick vegetarian dinner.
Look for good-quality canned tomatoes for the best results. Many Italian canned tomatoes are a good choice.
Dried linguine can be used instead of fresh. Follow package instructions for timing.
Other nuts can be used instead of pistachio nuts.
LINGUINE WITH EGGPLANT, TOMATO AND PISTACHIOS
Servings: 2
2 cups eggplant, 1/2-inch cubes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup sliced onion
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 cups chopped canned tomatoes, with juice
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1/4 pound fresh linguine
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese
1/4 cup shelled, dry-roasted-without-salt pistachios, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons parsley leaves
Bring a large pot 3/4 filled with water to boil for the linguine.
Wash the eggplant, but do not peel it; cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add the eggplant. Sauté 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic, and sauté 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium, and add the tomatoes and oregano. Continue to cook 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the linguine for 3 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain, and add to the skillet after the tomatoes have cooked 10 minutes. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Divide between 2 dinner plates, and sprinkle the cheese, pistachios and parsley on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 497 calories (34% from fat); 19 g fat (4.1 g saturated, 7.8 g monounsaturated); 10 mg cholesterol; 20.1 g protein; 65.7 g carbohydrates; 12.6 g fiber; 424 mg sodium.
