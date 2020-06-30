Elevate Caesar salad with grilled shrimp, walnuts

Caesar salad is one of America’s most popular comfort foods.
Adding grilled shrimp and walnuts turns it into a complete dinner. The crisp lettuce and smooth, tangy dressing provide an enjoyable, mouthwatering combination.
The walnuts are grilled for a couple of minutes. This intensifies their flavor. You can also feel free to substitute pecans or almonds.
If you don't have a stovetop grill, the shrimp and nuts can be sautéed in a skillet instead.
GRILLED SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Servings: 2
Vegetable oil spray
1/4 cup walnut halves
3/4 pound shelled large shrimp
6 cups washed, ready-to-eat romaine lettuce
2 tablespoons Caesar dressing
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Freshly ground black pepper
2 whole-wheat pita breads
Heat a stovetop grill, and spray with vegetable oil spray.
Add the walnuts, and grill for 1 minute, then turn and grill for 1 more minute. Watch to make sure they do not burn. Remove and set aside.
Add the shrimp, and grill for 2 minutes, then turn and grill for 2 more minutes. They should be pink. Grill a little longer if needed.
Break the lettuce into bite-size pieces, and place in a large bowl. Add the walnuts, shrimp and dressing to the bowl. Toss well.
Divide between 2 dinner plates, and sprinkle the Parmesan on top. Add pepper to taste. Warm the pita breads in a toaster oven, and serve with salad.
Nutrition information per serving: 575 calories (41% from fat); 26 g fat (4.2 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated); 302 mg cholesterol; 49.3 g protein; 43.8 g carbohydrates; 8.8 g fiber; 800 mg sodium.
