Elevate Caesar salad with grilled shrimp, walnuts

Adding grilled shrimp and walnuts turns your Caesar salad into the perfect summer supper. (Tribune News Service)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Caesar salad is one of America’s most popular comfort foods.

Adding grilled shrimp and walnuts turns it into a complete dinner. The crisp lettuce and smooth, tangy dressing provide an enjoyable, mouthwatering combination.

The walnuts are grilled for a couple of minutes. This intensifies their flavor. You can also feel free to substitute pecans or almonds.

If you don't have a stovetop grill, the shrimp and nuts can be sautéed in a skillet instead.

GRILLED SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD

Servings: 2

Vegetable oil spray

1/4 cup walnut halves

3/4 pound shelled large shrimp

6 cups washed, ready-to-eat romaine lettuce

2 tablespoons Caesar dressing

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

2 whole-wheat pita breads

Heat a stovetop grill, and spray with vegetable oil spray.

Add the walnuts, and grill for 1 minute, then turn and grill for 1 more minute. Watch to make sure they do not burn. Remove and set aside.

Add the shrimp, and grill for 2 minutes, then turn and grill for 2 more minutes. They should be pink. Grill a little longer if needed.

Break the lettuce into bite-size pieces, and place in a large bowl. Add the walnuts, shrimp and dressing to the bowl. Toss well.

Divide between 2 dinner plates, and sprinkle the Parmesan on top. Add pepper to taste. Warm the pita breads in a toaster oven, and serve with salad.

Nutrition information per serving: 575 calories (41% from fat); 26 g fat (4.2 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated); 302 mg cholesterol; 49.3 g protein; 43.8 g carbohydrates; 8.8 g fiber; 800 mg sodium.

