Flavorful salad perfect for a hot summer night

Walnuts and basil flavor this simple chicken salad, which is easy to put together.
The only cooking is to toast the walnuts to enhance their flavor. So, it’s perfect for a hot summer night.
With using store-bought chicken, this dinner can be ready in less than 10 minutes. Any type of cooked chicken can be used, such as chicken strips or rotisserie chicken.
Almonds or pecans can be used instead of walnuts.
WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD
Servings: 2
1/4 cup broken walnuts
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 cup reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes, drained
10 ounces cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast
1/2 cup sliced celery
1/4 cup fresh basil, torn into bite-size pieces
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad greens, torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces
2 whole-wheat rolls
Place the walnuts on a foil-lined baking sheet in a toaster oven or under a broiler, and heat 1-2 minutes. Watch to see they don’t burn.
Mix the mayonnaise and tomatoes in a medium-size bowl. Cut the chicken into 1/2- to 1-inch cubes. Add to the bowl. Add the walnuts, celery, basil, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Divide the salad greens between 2 plates. Spoon chicken salad over leaves. Serve with the rolls.
Nutrition information per serving: 579 calories (41% from fat); 26.3 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 6.3 g monounsaturated); 126 mg cholesterol; 48.7 g protein; 35.6 g carbohydrates; 9.6 g fiber; 463 mg sodium.
