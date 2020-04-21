Get your greens: The kids will love making — and eating — these healthy recipes

One of the few positive takeaways from this global pandemic and its effect on our day-to-day lives, functioning, health and well-being has been the increased time and attention on our immediate families.
One of the easiest, most profound and direct ways in which we care for our families and children is through feeding them. It is a blessing to be able to put food on the table, to show our love through shared meals and healthy, nutritional eating. To slow down and savor our kids' hopes, fears, thoughts and feelings while gathering together around the dinner table.
Parents are looking for ways to comfort, educate and entertain their kids during this period of unprecedented quarantine and isolation. There is truly no more direct path to wellness than to engage your children in the process of learning about, preparing and enjoying healthy, simply prepared meals and snacks.
I share with you today three recipes I taught in a recent series of healthy cooking classes for kids for Nourishing the North Shore. These “Get Your Greens” recipes are tasty, nutritious, and a joy to make and consume together.
Family meals are a powerful positive habit that have been revealed to have a major impact on children’s health and well-being. A research review published in January by the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior studied the impact of family meal frequency on diet quality and family functioning.
More shared meals per week have been demonstrated to be positively correlated with improved family functioning, affecting feelings of connectedness, cohesion and overall communication. Regular family meals have been shown to be associated with higher grades, improved peer relationships and reduced rates of risky behavior in adolescents.
The research was supported by a grant from the FMI Foundation, which promotes the benefits of family meals at home through its Family Meals Movement.
I have always found that when children are involved with the process of preparing a meal, they tend to be a bit more adventurous and proud of and pleased with their creations.
TROPICAL TREAT SMOOTHIE WITH KALE AND AVOCADO
These tropically inspired smoothies were a huge hit with the students. This recipe is so easy to prepare that your kids can whip up a batch with little supervision. It is also a recipe that is very forgiving; substitute various fruits and leafy greens based on what you have on hand. Brighten up your family's morning routine with this refreshing, healthy treat. Top with a sprinkle of cinnamon, flaked coconut and a wedge of pineapple for a little added fun!
Servings: 4-6
2 cups frozen mango, cubed
2 bananas (fresh or frozen)
1 cup fresh pineapple, cubed
5 ounce container low- or no-fat coconut yogurt (I prefer Siggi's)
1/2 avocado, pitted and peeled
1 cup kale or spinach leaves, rinsed, patted dry
Juice of 1 lime
1 cup coconut water
1 cup orange or tangerine juice
2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated
Pour all ingredients into a blender, and purée on high for approximately 1 minute until smooth.
FARFALLE WITH BROCCOLI-KALE PESTO
Farfalle (which means butterfly in Italian) is a fun shape for kids and adults alike. It is also the perfect choice for this vibrant, flavorful pesto sauce because it collects in all the nooks and crannies, clinging to the pasta’s many edges.
This is another recipe that children can prepare with very little supervision (other than boiling and straining the pasta). The sauce is very versatile; try it on pastas and paninis, as a veggie dip, and as a topping for grilled or roasted poultry or seafood.
Try buying a block of Parmigiano-Reggiano and having your kids grate it instead of relying on packaged shredded cheeses that are coated with flavor-sapping cellulose.
Feel free to substitute walnuts, cashews, pistachios or almonds for the pine nuts.
Servings: 8
For the pesto:
1 cup baby kale, torn, destemmed
1 cup spinach
1 cup broccoli florets
1/3 cup pine nuts, toasted
1 cup fresh basil leaves, torn
2 large cloves garlic, minced
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, coarsely grated
For the pasta:
16-20 ounces farfalle
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
For serving:
1/2 to 3/4 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
Rinse and pat dry the kale and spinach, tear into bite-sized pieces, and set aside.
Cut the broccoli into florets, place in a steamer basket over gently boiling water, cover and steam for 1-2 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water with 2 teaspoons kosher salt to a rolling boil over high heat. Cook pasta until al dente, stirring occasionally. Drain, pour pasta into a large serving bowl and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
While pasta is boiling, toast the pine nuts in a toaster oven on low heat for 2 minutes. Transfer to a food processor along with the broccoli, kale, spinach, basil and garlic, and blend for 1-2 minutes. Add the lemon juice, salt, pepper flakes and olive oil, pulsing for 1 minute longer. Add 1/2 cup cheese, and pulse for 20 seconds.
Pour pesto over pasta, and stir gently until pasta is evenly coated. Serve with the additional cheese.
ROAST CHICKEN AND KALE CAESAR STUFFED PITAS
First and foremost when cooking with kids, hands must be thoroughly washed with antibacterial soap and warm water before touching any ingredients or utensils. And, when working with poultry, I advise using a separate, non-wood, antibacterial cutting board.
Even if you or your children shudder at the thought of hairy, oily little anchovies, puréeing them into the dressing breaks them down without a trace and adds such a depth of flavor, so please give them a go!
This method of cooking chicken produces the juiciest, most tender results, every time. And the fresh, nutritious kale salad is coated with vibrant, creamy homemade dressing. The end result is a pocketful of scrumptious, wholesome goodness.
Servings: 8
8 cups kale, destemmed, rinsed and patted dry (refrigerate in a large stainless bowl until just before serving)
4 6-inch whole-wheat or other whole-grain pita pockets
For the chicken:
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (preferably locally sourced/organic), patted dry with paper towels
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (optional)
For the dressing:
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 large cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
4-6 anchovy fillets
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (4 ounces), plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (optional)
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pat the chicken breasts dry with paper towels, and place skin side up on the lined baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with olive oil, and season with salt, garlic powder and fresh thyme. Roast for 30-40 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
Once cool enough to handle, place the chicken on a clean cutting board and slice into bite-sized pieces, discarding skin and bones. Set the meat aside, and refrigerate until just before serving.
Meanwhile, combine the lemon zest and juice, garlic, vinegar, butter, mustard, and anchovies in a food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy, approximately 1 minute. Slowly pour in the olive oil, pulsing until well combined, 30 seconds. Add the cheese, and pulse for 30 seconds longer.
Drizzle the kale with half the dressing, and toss to coat evenly. Slice the pita pockets in half, and stuff each half with 1/2 to 3/4 cup sliced, roasted chicken and 1 cup kale Caesar salad. Serve remaining dressing and additional grated cheese on the side.
Allison Lehane lives in Newbury, where she is a home cook who is passionate about locally sourced ingredients. Her recipes have been inspired by her world travels through her former career as an international home fashion buyer for TJX Corp. Contact her at highroad198@icloud.com.