As the pandemic is still with us, there are economic breakthroughs, including local businesses that are opening new locations or celebrating their employees’ value.
That is the case for Andover, Mass.-based Dalton & Finegold, LLP, a Massachusetts based law firm specializing in real estate law, estate planning, and litigation. The company has opened an office in Amesbury, and added the firm of Healey, Deshaies, Gagliardi and Woelfel to serve Dalton & Finegold’s growing client base in another office location. Support staff, a partner and two associates comprise the Amesbury office
Paul J. Gagliardi joins as a partner with 45 years of experience in real estate law, estate planning, estate administration, and business law. He began his law career in Amesbury where he was a partner in a highly regarded law firm and an active member of the Amesbury Lions Club and Amesbury Chamber of Commerce. Gagliardi is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.
“Looking toward the future it is important for us to be part of a well-respected law firm capable of continuing to represent our clients in Massachusetts and in New Hampshire. Our team is excited to join Dalton & Finegold, a full-service, client focused firm,” said Gagliardi in a statement.
Attorneys Harold O. Beede and Althea B. Volper are on board. Beede, a member of both the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Bar Association, has been practicing law since 1991 and will focus on litigation. Volper is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, has been practicing law since 2007, and joins a growing estate planning team.
“The addition of Gagliardi, Beede, Volper, and their staff is a complimentary fit with our client centered mission and areas of practice. We look forward to a smooth integration and the ability to successfully serve our growing client base,” said Bill Dalton, co-founder and partner of Dalton & Finegold.
“Our mission has always centered on providing our referral partners and clients with exceptional, personalized legal service. This addition brings three highly skilled, well-respected attorneys to our team and will allow us to meet the increasing demand for our services while continuing to deliver the level of service our clients expect,” said Barry Finegold, co-founder and managing partner of Dalton & Finegold. “With a strong support staff already in place, we are also able to provide our clients an additional service location in Amesbury.”
And in Newburyport, Stu Steinberg, CFP, CPA, MBA, owner and CEO of Eaglerock Financial, an investment firm located in downtown Newburyport, is a recipient of Boston’s 2022 FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award. Steinberg has received this honor for 10 years in a row for his professional excellence in the industry. This award is presented to less than 15% of the advisors in the Boston area. This year, 4,090 Boston-area wealth managers were considered for the award; 513 (13% of candidates) were honored with the distinction of a FIVE STAR Wealth Manager.
Steinberg brings over 30 years of combined tax and financial advisory experience to the North Shore. His specialties include working with small business entrepreneurs, physicians, and individuals planning for retirement.
“I’m so grateful to be recognized for the 10th year in a row. While one metric of success is being professionally acknowledged for my work, I think the other is being able to positively impact the financial lives of our clients by educating them and optimizing their finances so they can pursue the things they love,” he stated. “It’s one of the most rewarding aspects of my job.”
He was recently appointed to serve on the Anna Jaques Hospital Finance Committee. Steinberg has lived in Newburyport for almost 20 years; his hometown is Swampscott. He currently lives in the South End with his wife, Kristine, and two daughters.
Send business comings, goings, and company highlights to Lisa D. Connell, editor of The Daily News of Newburyport by email: lconnell@newburyportnews.com. Headshot photos can be included and must be of good digital quality. A weekly column such as this is the goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.