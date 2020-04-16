Do you feel these days as if you have slipped into another dimension? I do.
The COVID-19 virus has brought us devastating illness, heartache, dying and death. Our leaders too often feel like a combination of the least and worst among us. Like blindfolded drunks who fail to take the right exit off Interstate 95 and then who disclaim responsibility by blaming the wind, a bad lunch or constipation. How can we make some reliable sense of what’s happening? And what we can do about it?
For many of us, the background music playing now is Marvin Gaye’s plaintive call for love and peace in his heartfelt song “What’s Going On?”: "Mother, mother / There's too many of you crying / Brother, brother, brother / There's far too many of you dying / You know we've got to find a way / To bring some loving here today.” I watched a video clip two days ago that hit me hard. There was a big hole in the ground with wooden caskets lined up side by side. Two thousand Americans gone in one day, most separated from family and friends, going through a sudden, difficult death experience — alone.
Hard to believe that so many nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and other health care workers are still bravely taking care of COVID-19 patients, without benefit of critical protective gear. Panic has risen in hospital settings where things have grown desperate waiting for a cavalry that, if it arrives at all, does so too late and with too little. Many intensive care units are in trouble. For example, at Irving Medical Center in New York, half of the intensive care staff developed COVID-19.
Before we consider some of the problem “lenses” we can look through to understand some of why we’re in this situation, let’s think some about what we need to do to cope and protect ourselves from COVID-19. Be sure to consult the CDC website for information A-Z: www.cdc.gov.
This deadly virus situation is likely to continue for some time. Health reports from Asia and Europe stress the need for keeping our immune systems strong. If we get COVID-19 — whether we develop no symptoms, few symptoms, severe symptoms or die — depends on the strength of our immune system. Most people with healthy immune systems can recover at home, while those with weak immune systems often require a hospital and ventilator, to have any chance of survival.
Stress caused by fear, isolation, reduced income, physical distancing and family conflict can weaken our immune system. Flow with your situation as best you can. Protect yourself from woe and worry thought loops. Don’t believe or follow them. Let anxiety-ridden narratives come and go, like the wind in the desert. To follow worry-filled storylines is to believe in their content, and to get sucked into the story that such thoughts create. Just pull the plug on them. Otherwise, they will trigger the release of stress hormones that will weaken your immune system.
Find and use a high-quality relaxation audio, for daily use. It will flush stress hormones out of your system and so strengthen your immune system. Look on the app store or on the internet for a good audio. I created a powerful "Calm State Audio" some time ago. But due to the slowdown, my webmaster has not been able to set it up on my site. I cannot easily get it to you, but if you can’t find an audio that works for you, let me know. I’ll do my best to get you a copy.
Remember, the body can recover quickly and restore itself, IF we limit the release of stress hormones and avoid medicating ourselves with alcohol, drugs and junk food. Find a way to walk 4,000 steps a day or more, without risking infection. You can even do that at home. Massachusetts General Hospital has developed some immune system-boosting resources that you can find at www.bostonhealthiest.com.
With a heavy heart, I realize that too many people can’t attend to their health if they can’t afford or find food and shelter. The food banks are overwhelmed. The fact is that many Americans are in dire straits without enough food or shelter. If you have the means, consider donating to a trustworthy agency, such as the Greater Boston Food Bank.
At the end of the day, COVID-19 is driven by our species neglect of itself, the environment and other life forms. Such neglect is not necessarily the fault of this or that person. It’s a psychological problem, in the sense that psychology is pervasive and ever-present. People do insane dances when they hear insane music. And the human mind has a radio station that’s always playing insane music. It begs for understanding and remedy.
My articles have referenced the materialistic nightmare that's a plague in itself. It sucks the depth and mystery out of life and leaves us living lives we don’t believe in. The marriage between science and commerce has created an abundance of money and power addicts. And they have found a way to herd a majority of us into sheep pens and get us credit cards so we can buy sheep gizmos and devices. Devices that show us more and more things to buy and use while our lives run by. Opioid, tobacco and alcohol addiction are nothing compared to money addiction. Money addicts can be very dangerous to our well-being.
Television, internet devices, radio programming have become advertising and selling machines. The big tech companies collect data from every move we make. Constantly refining their ability to trigger us to buy, buy and buy.
We can’t keep selling our souls for toys, games and minor convenience. Social psychology research is behind much of today’s version of the materialistic nightmare. It’s the knowledge base behind all the seductive and manipulative selling and buying. And the destruction of our environment and other life forms. Which has given rise to afflictions such as COVID-19.
Psychology needs badly to restore itself to a high-integrity vision and purpose. It must stand for true values and serve the well-being of people and the world we live in.
I contacted a director of an esteemed national psychology organization recently, about these concerns. He couldn’t grasp what I was talking about. He countered my concerns by telling me how helpful his organization’s website was in educating Americans about COVID-19.
In a moment of frustration, I told him that psychologists in Nazi Germany, while millions were being murdered, were busy studying language disorders and experimental design. And that many psychologists were waiting for people like him to wake up or move on.
