Herbed shrimp, orzo dish is especially quick to make  

Shrimp flavored with fresh tarragon and lemon juice is a three-minute dish. Pine nuts add a crunchy texture.
Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta, but any type of small pasta or leftover pasta pieces can be used.
Fresh tomatoes and basil create a light sauce for the pasta. If best-quality fresh tomatoes are not available, use reduced-sodium diced canned tomatoes.
If using dried tarragon, make sure it is still green. If not, it’s time to buy a new bottle.
HERBED SHRIMP
Servings: 2
2 teaspoons olive oil
3 tablespoons pine nuts
3/4 pound peeled shrimp
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves or 2 teaspoons dried tarragon
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and add the olive oil. Add the pine nuts and shrimp. Toss for 2 minutes or until the shrimp are pink and not translucent.
Sprinkle with the tarragon, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates.
Nutrition information per serving: 244 calories (40% from fat); 10.8 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 4.4 g monounsaturated); 276 mg cholesterol; 35.3 g protein; 2.9 g carbohydrates; 1.1 g fiber; 210 mg sodium.
ORZO WITH FRESH TOMATO
Servings: 2
4 ounces orzo (rice-shaped pasta), about 3/4 cup
2 cups 1/2-inch tomato cubes
1/4 cup fresh basil, torn into small pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place a medium-size saucepan full of water on to boil. Add the orzo, and boil 9-10 minutes.
Drain and add the tomatoes, basil and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Nutrition information per serving: 310 calories (24% from fat); 8.2 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated); 0 mg cholesterol; 9.4 g protein; 51 g carbohydrates; 6.5 g fiber; 27 mg sodium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.