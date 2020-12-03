Deck your halls with boughs of holly, and settle down for a long winter’s viewing of Christmas in Salem 2020.
Arguably the longest-running Christmas house tour in America, the event this year will feature virtual tours of the festive homes, to be enjoyed in the safety of your own festive home.
For the tour’s 41st edition, organizers from the nonprofit Historic Salem Inc. will not be recruiting the usual hundreds of volunteer guides, or providing trolley shuttle service, or navigating crowds through one of the city’s historic neighborhoods.
Instead, for reasons we are all too familiar with, they have recruited a team of volunteer videographers — local students, professionals and avid hobbyists — to bring them to you.
Altogether, they’ll be showcasing a total of 10 to 15 historic homes, all dazzlingly dressed up for the season of seasons and all available for viewing throughout the month of December.
For Simeen Brown, who for seven years running has organized this beloved annual tradition, this year’s challenges have been, well, “challenging,” she said.
But Brown, a graphic designer at Salem State University who serves on the board of Historic Salem, is thrilled with the results.
“We had a trial run this fall with WillCo Media volunteering to film our virtual Halloween in Salem house tours,” she said.
The success of those videos, watched by scores of viewers near and far, has served “as a model for the Christmas house tours,” Brown said.
Traditionally, the tours run over the first weekend in December, and the houses, for organizational purposes, are usually confined to a single neighborhood.
But, as there is nothing usual about 2020 and there are no crowds to navigate, that neighborhood is all of Salem this Christmas. And the houses include a more diverse and eclectic range.
“The focus is highlighting different rooms, talking with the owners,” who this year donated all decorating expenses “for the love of Salem,” Brown said.
One tradition that has stayed the same is that the homes featured in the tour will remain a surprise until the videos go live, “just to add a little mystery to the history,” she said.
Historical preservation is the mission of Historic Salem, and the Christmas in Salem tours are its biggest annual fundraiser, so pandemic aside, Brown said that cancellation was not an option.
Those interested in the tour can pay $25 to subscribe for the month of December, allowing them to watch each video two times. That, Brown said, “is twice as nice, because on the actual tour, you can only view things once.”
For Brown, Christmas in Salem is always a labor of love.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said, but this year, “it’s a very different kind of work.”
This time around, the biggest challenge has been digital. Following weeks of decorating by the homeowners, local videographers started filming in mid-November. Editing and post-production will be finished in time for the online release on Friday, Dec. 4.
A Utah native, Brown came to Salem with her husband 20 years ago precisely because of the city’s history and the preserved architectural landscape that make it an American landmark.
“I love old houses, old rooms, architectural details, craftsmanship,” she said. “I love going into historic homes that have been stewarded by families and generations over the centuries and seeing how they lived and how contemporary owners have made accommodations while preserving the past.”
And come Christmastime, how gorgeously they deck their halls with boughs of holly. Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
A merry time
What: Christmas in Salem House Tour
When: Available starting Friday, Dec. 4
Where: Online at christmasinsalem.org
How much: $25, which allows two viewings of each video through the end of December
More information: info@historicsalem.org or 978-745-0799
