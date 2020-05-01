Five-year-old Jacob Bates colored the “Heroes of Today” picture featured on last week’s Kids Corner page and also drew a picture of his own heroes: “Mama and Dada because they keep me home and safe.” Jacob and his brother, Zachary, 2 1/2, are the children of Matt and Leah Bates, of Groveland.
We want to celebrate the heroes of our young readers by spotlighting them on the Kids Corner page in the weeks ahead.
Please send us a photo or drawing of your hero along with a little information about why he or she is so special, including your hero’s full name and hometown. Don’t forget to include your full name, age, hometown and parents’ names, too.
Email all submissions to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com or mail them to me at the Kids Corner page, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845.
